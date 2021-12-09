Ravens Linked to Star WFT First-Round Defensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens only have one starting defensive lineman – second-year tackle Justin Madubuike – under contract for next season, so they may be looking to bring in some additional talent in the trenches during the offseason.

One potential target could be Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, 17th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Alabama standout has been an absolute force this season, with a 90.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus that is the fifth-best of any defender in the league this season. His 46 quarterback pressures and zero missed tackles have earned him pass rush and tackling grades that both rank second among all interior defensive linemen.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling thinks that the Ravens’ aging lineman could inspire a splashy move for Allen this offseason, writing:

Those Ravens want to keep contending but have to worry about the fact that linemen Brandon Williams will be 33 and Calais Campbell will be 36 by the start of next season. Allen would garner a first-round pick but would still be less than a $10 million cap hit in 2022 before his extension money kicks in and escalates the number.

Let’s get one issue out of the way first: Washington just signed Allen to a four-year, $72 million extension in July, per The Athletic, so it’s exceedingly unlikely that they’d want to move on from him after just one season.

The Ravens would be loathe to give up a first-round pick, but receiving a second-rounder for Marcus Peters, as Roling also suggested, might lessen the blow.

If Allen is available, the Ravens may want to take a look, especially with an unclear future for injured defensive end Derek Wolfe, along with the expiring contracts of the aging duo of Campbell and Williams. Campbell is even considering retirement after this season, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, and Williams’ struggles this season may not inspire the Ravens to aggressively pursue another contract with him.

Allen’s Fit in Baltimore

Allen has one of the largest contracts of any interior defensive lineman in the league, but his performance this year indicates that he’s going to earn every penny and even outperform his deal.

“Allen, a first-rounder from 2017 and still just 26, is quietly one of the NFL’s best defensive linemen thanks to his ability to fill running lanes and provide pressure from different gaps,” wrote Roling, who noted that Washington’s talent and depth along their defensive line might make Allen available via trade.

If Allen can continue his evolution into an Aaron Donald-esque game-wrecker, he’ll be well-worth both his contract and any assets used to acquire him. A combination with the still-developing Madubuike would give the Ravens a top-tier defensive line for years to come.

Tough Deal to Make

But the Ravens may not want to give up their first-round pick and take on Allen’s salary, especially with a massive extension expected for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With struggles along the offensive line this season, Baltimore may be targeting a top offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft. They may also be looking to draft a rookie defensive lineman to guarantee a cheap contract after the new contracts of Jackson and star tight end Mark Andrews kick in.

Washington already spent a first-round pick on Allen and signed him to a sizable extension, so it’s likely they’d want to recoup most of that value in a trade. If the Ravens aren’t willing to part with a first-rounder, that might be a nonstarter for a Washington team eyeing a quick turnaround into contention in the near future.