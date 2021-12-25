Ravens Lose Expected Starting QB Ahead of Crucial Bengals Matchup

The Baltimore Ravens have lost their top two quarterbacks ahead of a crucial AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, with superstar Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both being ruled out for the December 26 game.

The Ravens announced on December 25 that Jackson would not be traveling with the team to Cincinnati, ending any hope of a sudden recovery from an ankle injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns on December 12. Jackson had not practiced with the team for two weeks, so his unavailability vs. the Bengals was expected, unlike that of Huntley.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported on December 24 that Huntley missed practice with a non-COVID illness, with his colleague Aditi Kinkhabwala adding that the former Utah Ute was still expected to make his third start this season.

But the pair broke the news on Christmas that the Ravens were indeed placing Huntley on the COVID-19 list with less than 24 hours to go before kickoff in Cincinnati, guaranteeing his absence. Huntley will be sidelined along with practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler and 13 other Ravens due to COVID-19.

Despite the outbreak in Baltimore, their Week 16 matchup with the Bengals is not expected to be delayed, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, though additional cases before kickoff could result in an emergency postponement or forfeit.