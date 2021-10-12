Ravens’ Mark Andrews Reveals Emotional Motivation For Huge MNF Performance

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews came in clutch on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns and their accompanying two-point conversions that completed his team’s 19-point comeback and sent the game into overtime.

Mark Andrews has 2 receiving TDs and 2 two-point conversions. 😳 https://t.co/Qr9hrEbYqQ — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2021

During his postgame press conference, Andrews dedicated his performance to his late grandmother, telling media, “My grandma passed this week, and I wanted to play for her. So it felt really good.”

"I wanted to play for her." 💜@Mandrews_81 played for his grandmother tonight and honored her in a big way. pic.twitter.com/CuGPbYbuHN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2021

Andrews finished the night with 11 catches on 14 targets for 147 yards and his first two touchdowns of the 2021 season, earning widespread praise for his performance.

Fantasy owners were especially happy with Andrews, whose performance on Monday Night Football earned him 42 point-per-reception fantasy points, 17 of which came on a single drive in the fourth quarter.

That was a 17-point drive in PPR scoring for Mark Andrews. 3 catches, 50 yards, a TD, plus the 2-point conversion. — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) October 12, 2021

The former third-round pick earned a team-high 93.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, bringing him to a 90.6 overall grade on the year, first among all tight ends. Andrews enters Week 6 with the most receiving yards (400) and second-most receptions (29) of any NFL tight end.

Jackson-Andrews Connection Strong As Ever

Beyond his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Andrews was as consistent an outlet as ever for Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

What a game from Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson. 😱 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oH6bju0qCg — theScore (@theScore) October 12, 2021

The pair have exhibited excellent chemistry on the field ever since they were both taken in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Ravens, Jackson in the first round and Andrews in the third.

Jackson targeted Andrews in all parts of the field on a variety of route concepts, frequently moving the chains through the air by finding his tight end.

The pair’s connection was especially evident inside the 5-yard line, where Andrews caught both of his touchdowns and two-point conversions.

Andrews did his part to secure every pass thrown his way, protecting the ball and absorbing hits from defenders at the catch point, including this one-handed grab in the fourth quarter.

Mark Andrews had Sendejo reaching for air lol pic.twitter.com/gdwGI6hZ2H — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 12, 2021

He also showed off his elusiveness after the catch, sending Colts safety Andrew Sendejo to the turf with a nice juke to pick up extra yardage less than a minute later.

Andrews called Jackson “incredible” after the game, telling media, “He’s throwing darts. He’s absolutely slinging it. He’s seeing the game really, really well.”

He also defended his quarterback against critics who argued that Jackson was incapable of leading comebacks from large deficits like he did on Monday night.

“You can’t say that anymore,” said Andrews, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Andrews and Brown Set NFL Record for College Teammates

Fellow former Oklahoma Sooner Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown finished with nine catches for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. Through five games, Brown has 451 receiving yards, eighth among all players in the NFL this season.

RAVENS COMEBACK AND BEAT THE COLTS IN OT 🚨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/yH4WACFILM — Overtime (@overtime) October 12, 2021

Brown also burned Colts cornerback BoPete Keyes with this filthy double move for a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter that kicked off the Ravens’ comeback.

With their outstanding performances on Monday night, Andrews and Brown became the first NFL teammates from the same college to have more than 100 receiver yards and at least two touchdowns in the same game in league history, per NFL Research on Twitter.