Ravens React to ‘Phenomenal’ Showing by Backup QB Tyler Huntley

Despite an illness knocking out star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens pulled off a late-game victory over the Chicago Bears to move to 7-3 on the season, led by backup quarterback Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley in his first career NFL start.

Huntley’s teammates were full of praise for the 23-year-old quarterback after he led a five-play, 72-yard drive to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

“I think he was phenomenal,” said running back Devonta Freeman, who punched in the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Freeman was a key outlet for Huntley all game, catching all six of his targets for 31 yards to go with his 16 carries for 49 yards on the ground.

“[Huntley] stepped up when his number was called,” continued Freeman, “Everything was clicking on all cylinders, and I think he did a hell of a job.”

Stepping in for Lamar Jackson is no easy task, but Freeman said that Huntley handled the situation well: “His composure was great throughout all four quarters.”

Huntley faced adversity from the very beginning of the game with star wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown sidelined with a thigh injury, and the pressure continued from there. He was sacked six times and threw an interception in the fourth-quarter with the Ravens down by just one point.

But with the game on the line, Huntley took control, completing three of his four passes for 56 yards, including a 29-yard strike to veteran Sammy Watkins on a pivotal 3rd-and-12.

“To watch Snoop march down the field, it was special,” said cornerback Marlon Humphrey after the game.

Tight end Mark Andrews, Huntley’s favorite target on the day, told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “I know everyone around our facility, this organization knows how good that he is. But it’s awesome for the world to see. It’s a coming-out party for him, and I can’t be more excited about it.”

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said he would “go to war” for Huntley, praising his character during his postgame press conference, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun.

Harbaugh Praises Huntley

Head coach John Harbaugh praised Huntley’s ability to overcome mistakes, repeatedly saying that the moment was “never too big” for the former Utah Ute.

“He just doesn’t get carried away. He gets frustrated, he gets mad at himself, but he never lets it capture him,” Harbaugh continued.

“To find a way to win the way he did, to take the team down on a 2-minute drive, it’s a good launching pad to his career,” added Harbaugh, according to Sarah Ellison.

The importance of Huntley’s ability to replace Jackson in Baltimore’s offense was on full display today, as he averaged 5.7 yards per carry on seven rushing attempts with a combination of scrambles and designed runs.

Injured Teammates Shout Out Huntley

Lamar Jackson was among the first to congratulate Huntley for the win on Twitter after he was unable to start for the Ravens today.

Injured safety DeShon Elliott also shouted out Huntley on Twitter, referring to him by his popular ‘Snoop’ nickname.

The congratulations will continue to pour in for Huntley, who will spend the rest of the day celebrating his first career victory before he and the Ravens turn their attention to next week’s primetime matchup with the Cleveland Browns.