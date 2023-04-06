Ravens Give Rave Reviews For Top Wide Receiver Prospects

The Baltimore Ravens held their annual pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and covered a myriad of topics pertaining to the 2023 NFL Draft that will take place at the end of the month from April 27-29.

While the team’s top decision-makers avoided all questions that had to do with their ongoing contract negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson, they were more than forthcoming when it came to sharing their thoughts and evaluations on this year’s incoming wide receiver class.

“I think the fans will be happy that it’s a strong receiver class,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said. “We see a multitude of guys that could go in the first couple rounds. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Even after signing eight-year veteran and former first-rounder, Nelson Agholor, in the second wave of free agency, wide receiver remains one of if not the top need heading into the draft. Several of the top prospects at the position have been linked to them in countless mock draft projections over the past few months even before the 2022 season even ended.

“I think there are guys who could make our team, ” Harbaugh said. “In the early rounds, there are a number of guys who could start for us even.

They weren’t specifically asked about Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba who is widely viewed as the top receiver in this year’s class as the pre-draft cycle nears its end. However, DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh, and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz did talk at length about three of the other prospects at the position expected to be first-rounders.

Zay Flowers Plays Bigger Than Measurables Suggests

Despite measuring at just 5-foot-9, 182 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, the former Boston College is still viewed as one of the most dangerous, explosive, and dynamic offensive weapons in the entire draft.

“Zay may be kind of short, but he’s not small. He’s not a little guy, plus he can accelerate,” Harbaugh said.

He possesses the versatility to line up in the slot as well as outwide and plays like a receiver that is almost a foot taller and 50 pounds heavier once he gets going with the ball in his hands.

“Zay, he plays inside and out for B.C., and you see the same ability coming up to this level,” Hortiz said. “He’s strong, even though he’s not big, and certainly, he can fly. He can put pressure on a defense quickly. And he’s got outstanding hands and [trackability], so he plays bigger than his size overall, I’d say.”

If the Ravens do opt to take a receiver in the first, Flowers might very well end up being the pick. They were reportedly “attached” to his hip at the East-West Shrine game practices and intend to get playmakers that can make bigger plays in space in their offense under new play-caller Todd Monken.

Boston College WR @ZayFlowers recorded 12 TDs and 1077 receiving yards in his senior season… no wonder he is a top Draft prospect🔥 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft – April 27-29 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/uhokVCZ5St — NFL (@NFL) March 24, 2023

Quentin Johnston’s Drops Aren’t an Issue

The former TCU Horned Frog is also an explosive playmaker who possesses prototypical size at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds to be the big-bodied target on the outside that has alluded the Ravens for years. While his 11.8 percent drop rate is a bit of a concern, his upside as a playmaker with several desirable still traits makes him an appealing prospect.

“Most receivers do drop a ball or two, though, But he’s a big, fast, physical guy. Obviously, [he] has playmaking ability outside,” Hortiz said.

Quentin Johnston vs. Kansas last season: 14 receptions

206 yards

1 TD His talents are on display today at @TCUFootball Pro Day. 👀 @MrJohnston____ pic.twitter.com/mGIKHdxiN2 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2023

As far as his drops, unlike some receivers that struggle with the same issue, the Ravens believe that it can be corrected with coaching because his tape shows a player capable of making spectacular and routine grabs look easy.

“When you see a receiver drop balls, you see how they’re doing it,” Hortiz said. “Is it tracking? Is it a hand placement issue? Is it just bad hands? Sometimes it’s just [that] he’s got his hands in the wrong spot? You just watch him make outstanding catches on film. You see his ability to adjust, go up, and high point the ball, but he does drop some balls.”

Johnston has been the most popular projection to land with the Ravens in recent mock drafts and will be hosted by the team on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The Ravens will be hosting TCU WR Quentin Johnston for another visit, per @AaronWilson_NFL. This will be their second visit with him. pic.twitter.com/TOiCeb2ojn — Ravens Nation LIVE (@LIVERavenNation) March 31, 2023

Jordan Addison Possesses Next-Level Body Control

The former USC Trojan is one of the most polished route runners in the entire draft who can create great separation at the line of scrimmage and when getting in and out of his breaks. Harbaugh praised the ability of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner to make up for his lack of ideal size at 5-foot-11, 173 pounds with other impressive traits.

“Addison at USC, you watch his stride, his ability to control his body, his balance,” he said. “If your super-power’s not size, there has to be one or two superpowers that are going to help you be successful in this league. I don’t think, Zay or Addison are off our board as quote, unquoted, undersized guys.”

Will @uscfb’s Jordan Addison be the first WR selected in this year’s Draft? 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/G4L1UMc5uV — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2023

He didn’t exactly blow up the 2023 NFL Scouting with his testing numbers but during the field workouts, Addison displayed the traits that made him such a lethal weapon in college during his field workouts which were his crisp route running and next-level body control.

Watch how smooth the route and catch is here from @uscfb WR Jordan Addison. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uWU9TgnhC5 — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, he is also slated to be hosted by the team for an official top 30 visit.