Ravens Select Top Senior Bowl Edge-Rusher in Mock Draft

Pass rush isn’t usually a problem for the Baltimore Ravens, but the defense suffered an uncharacteristic down year in 2021, logging just 34 sacks. Key members of the front seven are set for free agency, so general manager Eric DeCosta may need to turn to the 2022 NFL draft for help.

DeCosta can take inspiration from this year’s Senior Bowl, where one edge-rusher consistently dominated. This versatile defensive end is a perfect fit for the Ravens with the 14th-overall pick, according to one mock draft writer.

Senior Bowl Standout Played his Way into 1st Round

Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II is an edge-rusher worthy of the Ravens’ first-round pick, per CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: “No one had a better Senior Bowl week than Johnson. We liked his 2021 tape a lot, but thought of him as a fringe first/second-rounder. He put any such doubts to rest with a dominating practice week in Mobile.”

Johnson’s stellar showing in Alabama will put him on the radar of a few edge-needy teams. He immediately caught the eye of many onlookers, according to ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller:

Was focused on QBs and offensive skill players today but there is a consensus from scouts I’ve spoken to that FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II was the big winner of Day 1. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 1, 2022

Johnson didn’t rest on his laurels after a fast start. Instead, he continued to impress with the heady combination of speed and power every pass-rusher needs to be equipped with to win off the edge at the pro level.

By the end of practice week, Johnson was being hailed by Connor Rogers of Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus as the obvious standout among those who participated:

Jermaine Johnson II: King of Mobile 👑 pic.twitter.com/KuYBUVNN62 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 4, 2022

A strong showing at the Senior Bowl will naturally have done Johnson’s draft stock the power of good. Yet, the Seminoles’ star had already put together some eye-catching performances during his only season at Florida State.

Johnson logged 11.5 sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and scored a touchdown, per Sports Reference. Not too shabby for a player who transferred from Georgia after becoming unhappy with rotating snaps for the Bulldogs, according to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

He’s made the most of his increased playing time since making the switch, and Johnson is now a player the Ravens will find difficult to ignore on draft day.

Ravens’ Depleted Pass Rush Needs Help

An already suspect pass rush could be depleted considerably this offseason. Defensive end Calais Campbell is a free agent, along with edge-rusher Justin Houston.

Both are the wrong side of 30, with Campbell 35, while Houston is 33. The latter hardly hit the heights after arriving from the Indianapolis Colts last offseason.

Houston logged just 4.5 sacks, the second-lowest tally of his career, despite starting 15 games. His struggles getting to quarterbacks summed up a unit-wide malaise for the Ravens’ defense.

It’s an issue DeCosta needs to fix, although he’ll likely find it difficult to do so via free agency. The Ravens are projected to have $9,862,591 worth of cap space by Spotrac.com, but that’s not the kind of money that will land them an elite, proven edge-rusher.

Re-upping guys like Houston and Campbell is an option, and DeCosta has left the door ajar for the latter, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink:

It sure sounds like Calais Campbell didn't tell Eric DeCosta he's retiring: "He came up, and we spent some time talking. There will be more discussions that we have. I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player. He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude." — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) February 7, 2022

Keeping the right veterans is one thing, but it will also be important to add to an experienced core with a genuine infusion of young talent. Johnson fits the bill as a flexible and productive rush end who will suit what new coordinator Mike MacDonald wants to do with this defense.