Ravens Re-Sign Running Back, Cornerback for 2022 Season

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed running back Nate McCrary and cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 seasons, according to team announcements on January 17 and 18.

Seymour received a one-year deal after stepping in as vital secondary depth after an onslaught of injuries to the Ravens’ defensive backs during the 2021 season. He made nine appearances and two starts, including a 75-snap performance during a Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Initially, Seymour only played special teams in Baltimore, but after All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13, Seymour saw more snaps on defense.

Unfortunately, the four-year veteran struggled to cover opposing receivers, finishing the season with a 38.8 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, the lowest grade of any Ravens defender in 2021.

Seymour was mostly overmatched in matchups against Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp, though he was called for a questionable pass interference penalty in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.

This was the “defensive pass interference” called on Kevon Seymour. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/lS8BDZJCB3 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) December 19, 2021

The Ravens clearly see some value in the 28-year-old Seymour, who can play both outside and in the slot when required. However, he’s struggled to find a regular role on a healthy team in his career; Seymour’s 2022 return to the Ravens is the first time in his career that he’s played for the same team for two seasons in a row.

McCrary Could Contribute To 2022 Backfield

McCrary becomes the 10th player to sign a Reserve/Future deal with the Ravens for next season, joining defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Kahlil McKenzie.

McCrary’s rookie season was defined by starts and stops, beginning with his initial signing with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May. He was thought to be in the mix to make the Ravens’ 53-man roster after injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but he was ultimately waived during final roster cuts on August 31.

McCrary was subsequently claimed by the Denver Broncos, but he was a healthy scratch for two games before being cut and signed to the Ravens’ practice squad at the end of September.

The former Saginaw Valley State standout only received one elevation from the practice squad while in Baltimore – a Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers – and only received one carry and two snaps for the entire game.

McCrary will enter the 2022 season competing for a roster spot behind Dobbins and Edwards, who are the Ravens’ surefire starting running backs next year. Hill and Ty’Son Williams will also be in the mix, as well as any other re-signings or offseason pickups in the draft or free agency.

Ravens Projected To Take Cincinnati CB

While Seymour will likely be emergency depth for the Ravens in 2022, the team could be looking to draft a young star at cornerback to counter the rising tide of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso projected that the Ravens would select Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with their first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

“Gardner is the perfect ultra-physical man-to-man cornerback for the Ravens defense,” wrote Trapasso on January 1, when the Ravens were expected to have the 18th pick in the draft.

But after the regular season ended, the Ravens now have the 14th overall selection, giving them plenty of options with their highest draft position since selecting All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley with the sixth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.