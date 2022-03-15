Ravens Sign Star Safety To Massive Five-Year Deal: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, adding one of the best safeties on the market to one of the NFL’s worst passing defenses in 2021.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Williams’ deal with the Ravens includes $37 million of guaranteed money, as well as $31 million due in the next year.

The Ravens stood pat on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period before making a splash with the addition of Williams, Pro Football Focus‘s top free agent safety and eighth-best free agent overall.

The Ravens had been linked with multiple safeties heading into free agency, including the Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu and the Jets’ Marcus Maye, but they ultimately went with the former New Orleans Saint in Williams.

The 42nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams has started at free safety for the Saints for the past five seasons, developing into one of the NFL’s best playmakers at the position. He’ll get paid like it in Baltimore, with a $70 million total value is tied for third among all NFL safeties with Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams, per OverTheCap.

That may seem high for a player who has yet to earn a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection in his career, but Williams is just reaching his prime at 25 years old. With 5,000 career snaps under his belt, and a 90.9 grade from PFF since 2019, he’ll only get better in Baltimore playing with new teammates Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Marcus Williams signed a five-year, $70M deal with the Ravens per @JFowlerESPN. Williams:

😈 90.6 grade since 2019 (🥇among safeties)

😈 PFF’s #8 free agent, #1 free agent safety Williams’ player page ⬇️https://t.co/6R6EM03sS5 pic.twitter.com/jp1yeuljWI — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) March 15, 2022

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic provided more context to the move, explaining that the Ravens have finally found the “true free safety” they’ve been looking for since Earl Thomas’ infamous departure from Baltimore.