Former QB Robert Griffin III Sounds off on Ravens on National TV

Despite boasting a 7-4 record and being tied for first in their division with the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cincinnati Bengals, the national media is very down on the Baltimore Ravens this week following their stunning 28-27 upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. Even certain factions of the team’s fanbase are acting as if the sky is falling after they suffered their first defeat in over a month.

However, one ESPN analyst wasn’t having any of it and is fed up with the egregious and irrational scrutiny that they’re currently receiving and get every time they come up short which has been far less often since Lamar Jackson was entrenched as the full-time starter midway through his rookie season in 2018.

The Ravens have won nearly three times as many games as they’ve lost over that span with a 44-16 in games that Jackson has started according to Pro Football Reference. Robert Griffin III had a front-row seat for the first three seasons of the Jackson era in Baltimore serving as the backup quarterback from 2018-2020 and on the set of the Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football, he vehemently defended his former team.

“Why do we only talk about the Baltimore Ravens when they lose?” Griffin asked his fellow media members onset on November 28, 2022.

Can’t ignore the @Ravens when they win and attack them when they lose. pic.twitter.com/k3UtRfRTct — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 1, 2022

He pointed out that the team was on a four-game winning streak coming into Week 12 and appeared to have put the non-finishing narrative that had doomed them in their previous three losses to bed.

“Yes the Ravens could’ve been better in crucial situations,” Griffin said. “But let’s not act like this isn’t a good football team and say ‘oh they can’t get it done because these fourth-quarter losses are bad.”

While he admitted that it is fair to question their legitimacy “in a vacuum”, he believes their triumph and success should be exalted as loudly and as often as their losses and shortcomings are lamented.

“All those things can be true but we can’t just ignore the Ravens when they win and only talk about them when they lose,” Griffin said.

He also made a point of exposing the hypocrisy of which the media and his ESPN colleague Booger McFarland who was on the broadcast with him laud and glorify Superbowl favorites like the Buffalo Bills who haven’t blown as many leads as the Ravens but still have allowed their fair share but aren’t criticized nearly as harshly.

“The Bills have blown leads too. You can’t pick and chose just because you picked them at the beginning of the year,” Griffin said in a retort to McFarland when he brought up the fact that all four of the Ravens’ losses have come as a result of blown late leads.

Jacksonville Played the “Game of Their Lives” v. Baltimore

Unlike their epic collapse against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Jaguars weren’t able to mount a comeback in what seemed like the blink of an eye courtesy of multiple blown coverages in the Ravens’ secondary. Led by 2021 No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, they clawed their way back from the brink to make it a close game and ultimately prevail.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars played the game of their lives,” Griffin said. “Trevor Lawrence played the best game of his career.”

Lawrence made several brilliant throws with pin-point accuracy into extremely tight windows, found the soft spots in the Ravens’ zone coverage, and delivered one great ball after the other in the fourth quarter passes that had extremely low odds of being completed but he and his receivers were locked in clicking on all cylinders.

Trevor Lawrence in the 4th quarter today against the Ravens. lmao. lmfao. pic.twitter.com/BKCwmOe90u — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 28, 2022

He completed 78.38% of his passes and finished 29-of-37 for 321 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a passer rating of 129.8 per Pro Football Reference.

Underperforming Unit on Defense Was More at Fault

While the offense and their continued struggles in the red zone caught a lot of flack in the aftermath of this game, Griffin believes that the defense and specifically the defensive backfield were the main culprits and deserved most of the blame.

“It was bad defense by their secondary that led to that loss,” he said. “They poured way too much money into that secondary to allow Zay Jones, who is a good receiver, to go off for 11 catches and 145 yards in that game.”

The Ravens have a pair of All-Pro cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey who Griffin affectionately referred to as ‘All-Pro Marlo’ and Marcus Peters whose nickname is ‘MP Juiceman’. Both players started the game and while Humphrey was his usual lockdown self in coverage when he was on the field, Peters had a rough day and was credited with giving up all three of the Jaguars’ touchdowns in the game

Bad defense leads to losses…24 hours — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) November 27, 2022

The team doubled down with their investment at the safety position this past offseason when they inked prized free-agent acquisition, Marcus Williams, to a five-year deal worth $70 million in March and selected top safety prospect, Kyle Hamilton, in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft after he fell into their laps at No. 14 overall.

Neither played in the loss against the Jaguars as Hamilton was inactive with a minor knee injury he suffered the week before and Williams is currently working his way back from a dislocated wrist he sustained in Week 5. The Ravens also lost their top backup corner for the year in the season opener when veteran Kyle Fuller went down with a torn ACL.

The return of both Williams and Hamilton will be a major boost for the secondary down the stretch but come playoff time, their cornerback depth, or rather lack thereof, will be tested by some of the top-tier teams in the AFC conference with deep pass-catching corps.