Ravens Waive Quarterback as Part of First Offseason Roster Shakeup

The Baltimore Ravens are setting their sights on the 2021 offseason, and have wasted little time making some big moves to help kick-start the period.

Just a few days after their loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens have revealed that they waived quarterback Robert Griffin III. Griffin was the backup for the team the past few seasons, and has been a solid mentor to Lamar Jackson. At this point, however, it’s clear Baltimore wants to go with youth in their quarterback room for the foreseeable future.

We have signed 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts, and waived four veteran players. 📰: https://t.co/7leDWi3CAx pic.twitter.com/WdncfmIX7j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 18, 2021

Griffin was the biggest name to be waived by the team, but others stuck around on futures deals such as quarterback Tyler Huntley and wideouts De’Anthony Harris and Jaylon Moore. Obviously, there was a reason the Ravens elected to make the move that they did with Griffin, a trusted veteran.

Trace McSorley Likely Made Waiving Robert Griffin III Easier

Griffin was called upon to play for the Ravens in a critical midseason game against the Steelers that had been postponed and moved multiple times due to a COVID-19 outbreak. In the game, he kept Baltimore hanging around with decent play, but got injured and eventually gave way to Trace McSorley. In the second half, McSorley ended up pushing the Ravens closer to the upset win and even threw a touchdown pass late in the game. He would come on and help the Ravens stay in the game against Cleveland late in the season in what ended up being a critical win.

Baltimore also got a look at Tyler Huntley, who was forced to come in during the team’s playoff game and made some nice throws. It’s clear that the team likes what they’ve seen from some of their young options, which makes waiving Griffin easier to do at this point if they believe they have a capable two in McSorley and possibly a number three in Huntley.

Robert Griffin III Stats

Ever since coming into the league in 2012, Griffin has long been a player who has re-written the quarterback position given his ability to be fast, move the pocket and extend the play. He has 9,271 passing yards to his credit coming during his career and 1,809 rushing yards to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns. As a passer, Griffin has thrown 43 touchdowns to 30 interceptions during his time in the NFL.

Griffin started his career in Washington where he was a starter before injuries derailed his career a bit, then went to Cleveland for a season in 2016 before latching on in Baltimore and serving as a backup there. Clearly, it’s been a role that’s served him well as he has been an excellent mentor for Lamar Jackson through the last few seasons.

Typically, as expected, Griffin was classy to the end, thanking the Ravens for what they have done for him on Twitter.

As year 8 comes to a close, I just want to say thank you to my teammates, the fans, & @Ravens organization. This season was a trying one with a lot of adversity & there were no better people for the job. Honored to be a part of the brotherhood with yal. The best is yet to come. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 18, 2021

Griffin was a special player in terms of the leadership and role he played with the Ravens, and it will be interesting to see if he catches on anywhere else once the offseason gets going in a bigger way in a few month’s time.

