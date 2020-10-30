Ravens Reach Massive Contract Extension With Top Offensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens continue to take care of their own this season, and have reached yet another whopper deal with a key member of the team.

This time, offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley is the beneficiary of the team’s generosity. Stanley signed a 5 year contract worth $98.75 million dollars on Friday. The Ravens quickly confirmed the report with their own announcement.

Ravens gave LT Ronnie Stanley a 5-year, $98.75 million extension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

We have signed LT @megatronnie to a 5-year contract extension‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/oHDHQQj7oh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2020

Stanley’s extension is also massive from the standpoint of guaranteed money. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network explained, the deal is worth over $70 million in guaranteed money for the lineman. That also includes a whopping $22.5 million dollar signing bonus for the player.

The #Ravens and star LT Ronnie Stanley agreed on a 5-year extension worth $112,866,000 max total value, source said. He gets $70,866,000 in total guarantees. A massive deal. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

Obviously, Stanley is a player who is worth the money considering what he’s meant to the Ravens’ offense early in his career. He’s been a true force up front and a player the team is counting on to pave the way for Lamar Jackson and the offense into the future.

With this contract done, the Ravens can worry about wrapping up one less player with a new deal. The attention, of course, will now turn to whether or not the team can come together in time for a major run through the playoffs this season.

Ronnie Stanley Stats

There’s little question that Stanley has earned his money. A first round pick in 2016 out of Notre Dame, Stanley cracked his first Pro Bowl and received his first time All-Pro nod in 2019. He’s played in 56 games so far in his career and has started every single one. Since making the jump to the NFL, Stanley has been called an elite pass blocker and one of the best young offensive linemen in the NFL.

Rewarding a guy like this is more good business for the Ravens, who just keep rolling along in terms of making sound decisions for their team moving forward into the future.

Ravens Getting Key Extensions Done

This offseason, the Ravens have not been shy about getting deals done and making sure their top players are taken care of. A month ago, cornerback Marlon Humphrey cashed in on a big deal that paid him $19.5 million per season. The deal with Humphrey also included $66 million in guaranteed money.

This is a major payday for Humphrey like Stanley, but it’s one that he has earned in a big way given the elite start to his career he has enjoyed. He was a 2019 Pro Bowler as well as an NFL All-Pro and has put up some fantastic numbers while remaining a team leader on defense.

As for the next move the Ravens make, it’s likely to be with Jackson at some point, although there clearly isn’t any rush on that right now. Getting Jackson wrapped up and in the fold with all these players would be a very smart move, however, considering his importance for the team.

Right now, Stanley is merely the latest player to cash in with a new contract and secure the bag. It will be worth watching to see in the months ahead if Eric DeCosta has any more surprises up his sleeve.

