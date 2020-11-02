‘Just Another Challenge:’ Ronnie Stanley Has Emotional Injury Response

The Baltimore Ravens got bad news on their injured tackle Ronnie Stanley, as it was revealed that the lineman would miss the rest of the season with his hobbled ankle.

Though the news wasn’t good for Stanley or the Ravens, the offensive tackle isn’t despairing in terms of his own message and his own feelings in the days afterward. As he said on Twitter after the game, he’s devastated by the injury and frustrated it occured, but at the same time understands that it’s simply another obstacle for him to overcome in his career and his life.

Here’s a look at what he said:

So many emotions running thru my head. I’m thankful for all the love and support. I hate feeling like i let my brothers down. What I do know is God doesn’t make mistakes and I’m grateful for the bad days just as much as the good. Just another challenge to overcome. Truzzz 🙏🏾🧘🏾‍♂️🙏🏾 — Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) November 1, 2020

It’s tough to overestimate how important Stanley’s loss is to the Ravens. The team had just signed him to a new contract and is prepared to move into the future with him as an anchor up front. The fact the injury happened in a big AFC North showdown the weekend after the extension happened is extra insult.

Regardless, both the Ravens and Stanley are now tasked with moving forward following the tough injury and charting a course forward. It’s nice to see Stanley has the right mindset as he tries to do that.

Ronnie Stanley Injury Video

Early in the important game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens tackle went down with an injury. Stanley looked like he was the victim of a tough inadvertent play when he fell backwards and bent his ankle. Here’s a look at the play:

Here's the injury to #Ravens Ronnie Stanley. He's in a lot of pain.pic.twitter.com/mp8oaClHCY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2020

Stanley was quickly ruled out of the game, and afterward, it didn’t take the Ravens long to announce that his season was finished with the ailment. Stanley will now have to put the time and effort into rehabbing and getting ready for the 2021 season, however it may look or play out on the field.

How Ravens Replace Ronnie Stanley

If the aftermath of Sunday’s injury was any indication, Baltimore could be in for a world of hurt without their Pro Bowler in the mix. The Ravens leaned on the likes of Orlando Brown moving to left tackle, but were forced also to move things around given an injury to Tyre Phillips. Patrick Mekari played right guard for Phillips, while D.J. Fluker played right tackle. In the game, the Ravens allowed 4 sacks and the team seemed to have a general malaise without their usual players on the field en-route to falling apart in the second half and failing to come from behind late.

Whether that arrangement remains the same or not, the Ravens will be tested in terms of stepping up in the trenches. The team needs to find a way to protect Lamar Jackson and also get their running game going and keep it elite.

Not having Stanley paving the way is a huge loss for the Ravens, but he will be working hard to come back and get better for the future. It’s good to hear he is focused on that, and shouldn’t feel as if he let his teammates down whatsoever for what played out.

