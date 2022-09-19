Ravens Terminate Veteran LB, Place 2 on Injured Reserve

On Sept. 19 the Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of practice squad linebacker Kyler Fackrell, one of three roster moves the team made in the wake of Sunday’s 42-38 meltdown loss to the Miami Dolphins.

OLB Steven Means to Injured Reserve

The decision to cut Fackrell is curious, as it makes an already thin position group even thinner. On Monday, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Steven Means on injured reserve, as he’s out for the year after suffering a torn Achilles against the Dolphins.

“Tough one for him; he’s torn it before,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. “I think it was the other one, unfortunately, for him. So he’ll be out. Played well, great guy, and we appreciate him very much.”

Means is the second Ravens outside linebacker to suffer a torn Achilles this season, following in the wake of Vince Biegel, who went down in training camp. Baltimore also has two other outside linebackers working to return from Achilles injuries, namely Tyus Bowser and rookie 2nd-round pick David Ojabo.

Kyler Fackrell Has 23.5 Career Sacks

Conceivably, Fackrell — 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds — could have provided pass-rush help behind Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. He’s a former third-round pick of the Packers who spent the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay, appearing in 61 games (with nine starts). After he played out the final season of his $3.1 million rookie contract, he joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal and started nine of 12 games for Big Blue.

In 2021 he appeared in 13 games (with one start) for the Los Angeles Chargers, during which time he was credited with 17 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, three sacks and four quarterback hits, plus one forced fumble and a fumble recovery, as per Pro Football Reference.

In March 2022 he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, only to land on injured reserve on July 29 before getting cut with an injury settlement on August 31. The Utah State product joined Baltimore’s practice squad on September 7.

All together, Fackrell has appeared in 86 career games, during which time he has recorded 186 total tackles, including 32 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits, along with three forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and an interception. He had a career high 10.5 sacks in 2018.

In light of Fackrell’s release, one has to expect that undrafted rookie Jeremiah Moon (Florida) will be elevated from the practice squad for the team’s next game, at New England on Sept. 25. It seems that Bowser and Ojabo can’t get healthy soon enough.

Ravens LB Josh Ross to Injured Reserve, Too

Meanwhile, the Ravens also placed inside linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve on Monday. Ross played 18 special teams snaps against the Dolphins but suffered a foot injury during the game.

Ross was the only undrafted rookie to earn a place on Baltimore’s initial 53-man roster, having impressed the powers-that-be during training camp and the preseason.

He played a total of 36 special teams snaps during Baltimore’s first two games, and has been credited with two tackles (one solo), according to Pro Football Reference.