Ravens Final 53-Man Roster Prediction

With the 2022 preseason officially in the books, the Baltimore Ravens and every other team in the league has until 4 pm eastern time on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, to reduce their rosters from 80 to 53.

Here is my predictions on how the final roster will shake out after the last round of cuts are made.

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

The former unanimous league MVP’s spot on the roster was never in doubt and despite a phenomenal performance in the preseason finale by undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, neither was Huntley’s after all the improvements and refinements he displayed in exhibition action this year.

Running Back (4): J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie

With Gus Edwards slated to miss at least the first four games on the regular season after landing on the reserve/PUP least and Dobbins still not at 100 percent, it opened the door for the Ravens to carry an extra player at the position to start the year. All three of the backups flashed in the preseason as runners, pass catchers, and pass protectors. Once Edwards returns, the Ravens might part ways or attempt to trade from their surplus of running backs.

Fullback (1): Patrick Ricard

Even though the team re-signed Ben Mason at the beginning of the offseason, the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t going anywhere anytime soon after being re-signed to a three-year. He will continue to be a running back and tight end hybrid that stacks up more pancakes as a devastating blocker than the local IHOP.

Wide Receiver (5): Rashod Bateman, Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Tylan Wallace

Given their tight end centric passing attack, the Ravens likely won’t carry more than five players at the position. Robinson not only made the team but will likely be the No. 2 behind and often lining up across from Bateman after his explosive debut in the preseason finale. None of the undrafted rookies stood out consistently enough during the preseason to usurp Wallace for the fifth and final spot despite his lackluster performances in practices and the lone exhibition game he appeared in before suffering a minor knee injury that knocked him out of commission

Tight End (4): Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Nick Boyle, Charlie Kolar

The Ravens have the potential to field the most dangerous and dynamic tight end duo in a decade since the New England Patriots were terrorizing opposing defenses with the lethal tandem of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. The return of Boyle to the fold will help the run game return to its rightful place at the top of the league rankings. Kolar might be placed on short-term injured reserve to start the season as he recovers from sports hernia surgery and that might create a path for fourth-year pro Josh Oliver back on to the roster for a time if he doesn’t land elsewhere.

Offensive Line (10): Ronnie Stanley, Ben Cleveland, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele, Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers, Ja’Wuan James, Patrick Mekari

The Ravens entered training camp with the competition for the starting left guard as one of their most notable position battles. It was a three-horse race and it appears Powers, who many believed and speculated would be traded for cap relief, has won the job. The fourth-year pro got the night off with most of the other starters on the offensive line but that doesn’t mean he still won’t get traded before the 2022 season begins as both Cleveland and Phillips are still viable options.

Safety (4): Chuck Clark, Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone

Veteran Tony Jefferson will likely end up back on the 53-man roster after the Ravens sneak a banged-up player of two on injured reserve so even if he is initially released, it will be short-lived. Stone played his way onto the roster for the second year in a row with his stand-out play on defense and special teams and will have larger roles in both phases of the game.

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams, Jaylon Armour-Davis, Brandon Stephens

It was hard to leave Ar’Darius Washington off the initial 53-man roster especially given his versatility as both a safety and slot corner. However, he may very well find his way back on the team either via the practice squad or the active roster after they get one of their players currently dealing with a non-season-ending injury on injured reserve.

Inside Linebacker (4): Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross

Both Queen and Bynes were locks to make the team but Harrison came into a pivotal training camp needing to show he could contribute on both defense and special teams and did so during the preseason to cement a spot on the final roster as the third inside linebacker. Ross is an undrafted rookie that was competing for the fourth and likely final spot on the inside linebacker network with third-year pro Kristian Welch who had a nice finish to the preseason.

Outside Linebacker (4): Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, David Ojabo

Edge defender is the Ravens’ biggest and most glaring hole on their roster given their lack of healthy proven options with Tyus Bowser placed on the reserve/PUP list. Even though rookie David Ojabo is not expected to be back from his torn Achilles until around midseason, they will have to carry him on to the initial 53-man roster in order to place him on non-season-ending injured reserve. Once that happens, I anticipate veteran Steven Means and or another addition to the position via the waiver wire or free agent market.

Defensive Line (6): Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack

With so many question marks on the edge, the Ravens will likely line on their ability to generate consistent pressure from the interior will likely lead the way for the pass rush, and elevate the overall play of the defense. Washington was viewed to be on the bubble heading into training camp by some but looked good enough to secure a spot. Mack likely played his way onto the roster after showing he could consistently penetrate and be disruptive during the preseason. If Jones isn’t recovered from his hyperextended knee for the first couple of weeks of the season, undrafted rookie Rayshad Nichols could get called up from the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Specialist (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

There isn’t much to breakdown here as the new-look ‘Wolf Pack’ looks poised to be one of the better trios in the league for years to come with a future Hall of Fame kicker in Tucker, an All-Pro talent at punter in Stout, and a steady presence at long snapper in Moore.