Sammy Watkins Joins Ravens Teammates for Offseason Workout [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens made a big-time addition to the wideout room this offseason in Sammy Watkins, and it’s clear what kind of player the wideout is going to be for his new team.

Already, Watkins is looking like a player who is going to fit in well with the team thanks to the fact that he is connecting with his new teammates. A group of Ravens players got together in Arizona including tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Here’s a look at the group getting together:

Looks like Sammy Watkins has joined the party in Arizona. (via IG) pic.twitter.com/dz86EYoTXH — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) April 21, 2021

Obviously, this is great news for the Ravens. Wideouts working together during the offseason is nothing new, but it’s great to see Watkins not wasting any time getting himself into the mix with his new teammates. Developing that chemistry will be huge for the Ravens as they try to get on the same page.

Watkins is clearly a player who is a major fit for the team.

Ravens Have New Talent Infusion at Wideout

Watkins may only be one piece of the puzzle that has grown this offseason. If Baltimore’s wideout spot is upgraded, this is huge news for the team considering that was a massive need going into the 2021 season. The Ravens didn’t add much in free agency minus Sammy Watkins, so to come away with two major pass-catching targets for Lamar Jackson is a huge win for the franchise in terms of their quest of getting playmakers into the fold to help make the offense much more dynamic.

With these guys in the fold, it would not be a shock to see the Ravens having a much better season on offense, though developing them will be the biggest key for the team. The connection of the young players and the new veterans is huge.

Watkins’ NFL Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels. Getting him for the Baltimore offense could be a huge win for the Ravens considering the fact that the team has struggled with their downfield passing game a ton in recent years.

At the very least, it’s good to see Watkins in the mix for the team moving forward and especially for the help of the offense and Jackson in the future. It is even better to see him connecting with his new teammates and making sure he can do as much as possible to fit in.

READ NEXT: Ravens Graded Strongly for NFL Draft