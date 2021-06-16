Sammy Watkins Draws Rave Reviews During Ravens Minicamp

The Baltimore Ravens made improving their wideout group a major goal of the 2021 offseason, and so far, it sounds as if that could be mission accomplished for the team.

So far in minicamp, the Ravens have been breaking in plenty of new options not the least of which is Sammy Watkins. The veteran wideout was the team’s lone splash this offseason, so the pressure is on him to be able to have a good season.

As minicamp drew to a close for the Ravens, Watkins was once again impressive for the team. Lamar Jackson unleashed the deep ball to Watkins in practice on Wednesday, and the wideout made a big play which was proceeded by a very solid practice.

Lamar Jackson made his best throw of the spring, hitting Sammy Watkins along the sideline on a pass that went 50 yards in the air and hit Watkins in stride. Watkins, who beat Marlon Humphrey on that throw, had a strong day. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 16, 2021

Great news for the Ravens to be able to have Watkins not only in practice, but playing well. The hope is he can keep the momentum for the season and keep things going in the right direction.

Ravens Defenders Team’s Wideouts

So far it looks as if the group has changed in a big way. Anyone who doesn’t believe that to be the case can simply listen to the Baltimore defenders. That group seems to like what they have seen from the team as well this offseason to this point on the offensive side of things. Specifically, Marlon Humphrey called out the Ravens’ wideout group and explained that he has been very impressed with what they have brought to the table thus far in camp.

He said:

"I felt a major energy change with that WR group." @marlon_humphrey pic.twitter.com/I3aOKFwxyX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 16, 2021

“I definitely have noticed (a) difference with our receiving core. I look over at our warmups and I see our wide receiver coaches doing different things. I noticed the energy. I felt a major energy change with that group. I feel like everyone has really stepped up their game a lot. I just think this year, whatever group makes it, we’ll have a really good, serious passing attack with what those guys can do. It’s been a good OTA, and it will be a much different unit than we have seen in the past with that core.”

All told, this is good news for the team considering the wideout spot is seen as a huge tipping point in the 2021 season. The Ravens spared no expense to beef the spot up in terms of free agency and draft capital, so it would be big news if somehow that group could turn things around.

Watkins’ NFL Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels. Getting him for the Baltimore offense could be a huge win for the Ravens considering the fact that the team has struggled with their downfield passing game a ton in recent years.

At the very least, it’s good to see Watkins in the mix for the team moving forward and especially for the help of the offense and Jackson in the future. It is even better to see him very excited for the chance.

