Sammy Watkins Hypes Ravens as Best Decision He’s Ever Made

The Baltimore Ravens needed a wide receiver to complement what was already on their roster this offseason, so in free agency, they quickly targeted Sammy Watkins.

Watkins was a good choice not only due to his ability to make big plays, but his ability to be a leader and give the team some much-needed depth at a key position. Obviously, it was quite a leap of faith for Watkins to leave the successful Kansas City Chiefs, but that’s not how the wideout sees things at all.

As he said while speaking with the media, he thinks the move to sign with the Ravens was a great one.

"I'm in one of the best spots I think I ever chose in my life. To be on a good team, good staff and with good surrounding people." @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/3ECoucModw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 2, 2021

He said:

“I think here, it’s definitely special. You got a young group of guys on this team, great coaches, great vibe. Kind of the same feeling I got in Kansas City in terms of a winning mentality. Honestly, it feels like Kansas City to me. Feels like a team that is ready to win the Super Bowl, go out there and have fun, put up points. Good defense, good special teams. I’m just happy to be here and be involved wth a good origination. I think that’s the most critical thing in my career now. I’m in one of the best spots I ever chose probably in my life to be on a good team, good staff and with good surrounding people.”

It’s a bold statement, but Watkins may have hit the nail on the head with his commentary. The Ravens do look ready to win, and if Watkins can seize on the moment and get the team there, that would be big for the team moving forward. Obviously, that’s what the franchise hopes will happen.

Watkins Singles Out Rashod Bateman for Ravens

Within that good group of guys, who has been most impressive so far? As Watkins said, perhaps surprisingly, it’s a rookie player. He picked out first-year wideout Rashod Bateman for the honor, and as he said, it’s due mostly to the fact that he is talented. As for what he needs to do, simply keep working and take the coaching and the rewards will come in due time.

He said:

“I think he’s a very special wide receiver. He just has to put it together, take coaching and be able to maximize opportunities and go out there and play with all 11 on the field. I think if he can do that, he can definitely have a bigger role in this offense and (Greg Roman) will dial him up.”

The hope is Watkins can be a good leader for Bateman and the other young wideouts, and with this observation, it seems as if that will be the case.

Watkins’ NFL Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels. Getting him for the Baltimore offense could be a huge win for the Ravens considering the fact that the team has struggled with their downfield passing game a ton in recent years.

It’s good to see Watkins in the mix for the team moving forward and especially for the help of the offense and Jackson in the future. It’s also special to hear him connecting with the team already.

