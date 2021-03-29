Sammy Watkins Sends Strong Message to Ravens After Signing [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens had a major need for another wide receiver, and after striking out in a big way, they finally landed a big fish on the market when they secured Sammy Watkins on Friday.

Watkins reportedly inked a one-year deal with the Ravens and left the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and the move was big not only because it took a playmaker away from Patrick Mahomes and the reigning two-time AFC Champions, but because it added one to the Baltimore stable.

Obviously, Watkins is very juiced to be joining the team, which is a fact he proved right after the news broke of his signing. Watkins hopped on Twitter and said that 2021 season is going to be “one to remember” with the team for “a long time.”

I want to thank the ravens organization and coaches for the opportunity, I cannot wait to get started with the guys this year will be one to remember for along time..! Let’s go ravens….! 😈😈😈 #FLOCKGANG — King me (@sammywatkins) March 27, 2021

Obviously, Watkins isn’t beating around the bush after joining Baltimore, and it’s good to see him excited about the opportunity he was given to join the squad. Arguably, the Ravens have needed a big play wideout more than anything in free agency, so it’s nice to see them land one that is motivated to come in and get the job done for 2021.

Watkins is clearly ready to go for the Ravens in 2021, which is excellent to see.

Watkins Joins Loaded Baltimore Wideout Group

While the Ravens have needed a wideout for a long time, Watkins will still join a solid group of pass-catchers for 2021. Obviously, the headliner is Marquise Brown, a young man who is just starting his career. From there, the Ravens have some decent depth from last season’s draft, with James Proche, Devin Duvernay, Miles Boykin and Jaylon Moore. Watkins will simply add some great depth to this group overall, and could be a guy tho help take things over the top given his elite ability to be a down-field target.

Even though the Ravens have some playmakers already, they might have to dip into a deep draft class in order to fill out their depth further at the spot for 2021.

Watkins’ NFL Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels. Getting him for the Baltimore offense could be a huge win for the Ravens considering the fact that the team has struggled with their downfield passing game a ton in recent years.

At the very least, it’s good to see Watkins in the mix for the team moving forward and especially for the help of the offense and Jackson in the future. It is even better to see him very excited for the chance.

