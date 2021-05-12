Ravens Prime Time Season Opener Revealed for 2021 Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens have been waiting to see the guts of their 2021 NFL schedule, and while the full listing will have to wait for a while, the first game of the season has at least been revealed to the masses.

As the NFL itself revealed on Thursday morning, the Ravens will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in the first week of the season. That game will be on primetime on Monday Night Football on September 13.

The Ravens and Raiders make for an interesting kickoff to the season in terms of Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming off frustrating finishes in 2020 for different reasons. The Ravens were frustrated to sneak into the playoffs and only win one game, while the Raiders have to be feeling a bit upset to finish so average in 2020 after much more was expected.

Both sides will get a shot to prove they have turned things around this offseason and improved in a bigger way, and it will come during the first week of the 2021 season for each side.

Ravens vs. Raiders Series History

There’s a long history between the Ravens and the Raiders, and perhaps the rivalry is best known for culminating in the 2000 AFC title game. That day, the Ravens managed to win a tough battle on the west coast and advance to the Super Bowl. Otherwise, the sides have seen plenty of conflict during the years, and the Ravens have been very dominant. Baltimore leads the series 9-3, and have won the last two matchups in very dominating fashion, winning 34-17 in 2018 and 30-17 in 2017. The Raiders did pick up victories in 2015 and 2016, so it’s been quite back and forth between the sides lately. Something will have to give for the 2021 matchup set to come in primetime.

Ravens 2021 Schedule at a Glance

Baltimore’s 2021 schedule is going to be right in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty. The Ravens will play their normal slate of games against the AFC North, which features battles against the likes of the resurgent Cleveland Browns, steady Pittsburgh Steelers and potentially improved Cincinnati Bengals. Otherwise, the team’s crossover for the NFC will come in the form of contests against NFC North foes like the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The Ravens will also face games against the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

As a whole, this will make the Ravens’ schedule fairly difficult overall, but the team managed to go 10-6 last season even as there were plenty of struggles, so they could be looking at similar results this season or even better if their offense comes around.

This is merely the start of what figures to be a tough season for Baltimore in 2021, and an exciting moment for fans who get to see their team in prime time again.

