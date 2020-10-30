‘Baptism by Fire:’ Ravens Hype Steeler Rivalry With Epic Video [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play one of the hardest hitting, toughest rivalries in the entire NFL, and the hype ahead of Week 8 has never been higher.

This weekend, the sides are getting ready for battle and the Ravens are already locked in and laser focused on the most important game on their schedule every season. In fact, as the team proclaimed late in the week, you’re not a true Raven until you play in this game.

Here’s a look at the Week 8 hype video designed to give some chills:

Baptism by fire 🔥 Chapter 8 📖 pic.twitter.com/1osyFiOVXC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2020

Obviously, a video like that will not only get the fans ready but would be likely to get the team ready to play one of the most important games on the NFL schedule this season.

Both teams are tied atop the AFC North, and the winner could have the inside track to the division as the second half of the schedule gets underway.

Mark Ingram’s Status Remains Cloudy

Mark Ingram was dinged up with an ankle injury last week, and the hope was that the bye would help him heal in time to play in the critical showdown for the AFC North against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the injury might not be that severe, there’s still no word on whether or not Ingram will be ready to go by the time Sunday rolls around. That continued to be the case late in the week, as Ingram picked up a doubtful diagnosis for the game.

If Ingram couldn’t go against the Steelers, that would be tough news for the Ravens considering how good he has been through the years and how good he is at running the rock for Baltimore now. The Ravens have other players to rely on of course, namely Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, but there is no replacing Ingram completely within the offense. He packs a punch with his tough style as well as his leadership on the field.

With this news, it seems as if the Ravens may have to be ready for life without Ingram for at least one week.

Ravens vs. Steelers Rivalry

To say the AFC North hangs in the balance between these sides would likely be an understatement in 2020. The Ravens and Steelers both are elite on defense, play solid offense and are part of the group of best teams in football this season. Knowing this, the game figures to be a knock down, drag out affair that could come down to special teams or whomever makes the least amount of mistakes in the end. The games the last few seasons have been close, with the Ravens edging out the Steelers a pair of times in 2019. That helped boost the Ravens forward, while galvanizing the Steelers ahead of this matchup in 2020.

Everyone will be ready for this game from the staff and the players to the fans, and a big reason will be this hype video. The Ravens will be ready to go, and several new Ravens will get their baptism to the team as the video suggest.

