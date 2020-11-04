NFL Analyst Campaigns for Steelers-Ravens Super Bowl

It’s not possible whatsoever, but what if the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens could play in the Super Bowl? How about if they could play every week? That is the dream of a prominent NFL personality.

Fans likely would laugh and scoff at such scenarios, but it’s just what one member of the media has suggested. After watching a true battle between the sides this past weekend, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger tweeted his desire to see Ravens-Steelers more often, and even in the Super Bowl.

.@NFL #NFL Can the @Ravens play the @Steelers every week and can they also play the Super Bowl this year? It’s just the best game; most spirited, hotly contested and most entertaining. #BaldysBreakdowns — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 4, 2020

Obviously, the closest fans could get to that being the case would be a matchup in the AFC Championship game, but what a delicious treat that would be as well after the 2020 season plays out. The game over the weekend was everything plus the best between the sides. While the Ravens game with the Kansas City Chiefs made plenty of headlines earlier this season, it might be that the best pair of teams to watch in the AFC reside within the same division.

Baldinger has watched a lot of football through the years, and knows his teams as well as his rivalries. For him to be proclaiming Ravens-Steelers worthy of such acclaim, it’s something to remember moving forward and a great tribute to both of the teams and their competitive spirit.

Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

The game is one of the best rivalries in the NFL at this point, and the 2020 version lived up to the hype last weekend. Though Baltimore pulled out a 28-24 defeat, the game was close, hard hitting and simply an epic battle between the sides that mirrors plenty of what’s happened in the rivalry lately. Last season, the Ravens swept the Steelers with some close wins en-route to the AFC North title.

Classically, the games come down to the final few plays and are tough affairs. They more often than not determine who wins the division, and that’s likely to be the case once again in 2020. This result only helps prove that fact more true.

AFC North Picture

Right now, the Steelers are in command of the division with a perfect 7-0 record. The Ravens are 5-2, but a chance to get even does exist later this month when they will take on the Steelers again, this time from Heinz Field. The Cleveland Browns are 5-3 having suffered another loss. Theoretically, Cleveland and Baltimore aren’t out of it by any stretch, but both teams will now have to hope the Steelers slip up in the next few weeks and have a few more losses.

Regardless, the Ravens remain in the mix moving forward for the division and could have one of the best things going in the league in terms of their rivalry with the Steelers.

You won’t see it in a Super Bowl any time soon, but you will see it deciding this division for the foreseeable future. That will just have to be good enough for the time being for all those like Baldinger.

