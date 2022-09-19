Top 5 Takeaways From Ravens Brutal Week 2 Loss to Dolphins

After a dominant performance in their season opener, the Baltimore Ravens defense was anything but in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 home opener as they fell to the Maimi Dolphins 42-38. They were in control for the first three-quarters of the game but squandered an elite MVP performance from their electrifying quarterback Lamar Jackson in the final 15 minutes. According to ESPN Stats Info, this marked the first time in 12 years that a team lost a game in which they led by 21 or more points in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens became first NFL team in 12 years to lose a game in which they led by 21 or more points in the 4th quarter. From 2011-22, teams were 711-0 when leading by 21 or more points in the 4th quarter, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 18, 2022

Blown Coverages Led To Blown Lead

At the end of the third quarter, the Ravens were up 35-14 and had all their momentum on their side. Unfortunately, an old habit that has been a fatal flaw in many of the Ravens’ most debilitating losses in recent years reared its ugly head in the fourth quarter and ultimately cost them dearly in the end. The Dolphins didn’t punt once in the entire period because they didn’t just score on all four of their drives, they finished each of them in the end zone thanks in large part to one blown coverage after the other by the Ravens at the second and third level of their defense.

Their secondary came into this pivotal matchup a little banged up and down one of their key depth pieces after veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller suffered a torn ACL in the season opener. The Ravens were forced to rely on three rookies to play larger roles and it was a mixed bag of results, to say the least. While the first-year trio of first-round safety Kyle Hamilton and fourth-round corners Jayln Armour-Davis and Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams looked solid through the first 45 minutes of game time with each making some impressive hits, tackles, and plays in coverage, they all struggled mightily when the team needed them most.

The Ravens blew a handful of coverages down the stretch for long gains but none were more back-breaking and utterly deflating than the pair of long pitch-and-catch touchdowns from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to six-time Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill that went for 48 and 60 yards. The second and longest came on a play where Hill had no one within 20 yards of him as he strolled into the end zone to tie the game at 35-35.

Their secondary didn’t just fail to contain the dynamic and speedy wide receiver tandem of Hill and second-year pro Jaylen Waddle, they failed miserably as the two of them caught a pair of touchdowns, 11 receptions, and recorded over 170 receiving yards a piece.

Run Game Continues To Be Anemic

Outside of Jackson’s herculean contributions to the running game that comes on scrambles and the occasional designed run or option play, the Ravens’ rushing attack is nonexistent. While the former league MVP and likely front runner for the award this year was busy breaking yet another quarterback rushing record, the team’s running backs were busy getting stuff at the line of scrimmage and behind the backfield.

The presence of their vaunted physical runners, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards continues to be sorely missed and the lack of push that the offensive line generated was pitiful and highlighted by their inability to convert in short-yardage situations.

From the time that Jackson was inserted as the full-time starter in his rookie year through the 2020 season, any down and distance from four yards or less was almost always an automatic conversion for the Ravens. That was far from the case on Sunday against the Dolphins and made glaringly apparent on their second drive of the game when they marched 72 yards on 21 plays, took 10 minutes and 52 seconds off the clock and over half an hour of real-time only fail to punch the ball across the goal line on four tries. They had three straight tries from the one-yard line, the last of which resulted in a fumbled handoff on a quarterback sneak for a momentum-swinging turnover on downs.

The Ravens’ most successful short-yardage plays of the game were a direct snap to All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews from under center that went for three yards and a handoff to Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard on a dive play that went for five yards. Both plays came on the aforementioned long drive that didn’t result in any points but for some reason, neither player touched the ball on such plays again in crucial times where the team needed to move the chains.

A creatively obvious answer to their short-yardage woes at least for the time being could be handing the ball off to rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. They drafted the 6-foot-8 and 380-pound former rugby player from Austrailia in the fourth round of this year’s draft out of Minnestoa and he was quite the effective battering ram near the goal line in college for the Golden Gophers.

As much as I love the idea of LJ with the ball in his hands in almost any and every situation, this should've been the play on third and fourth and goal and the #Ravens would be up 14-0 right now. Daniel Faalele was born for downs like this.#RavensFlock #RavensNation https://t.co/16eINwjiGO — Joshua Reed (@JoshReed907) September 18, 2022

He was active for the first time in Sunday but only saw the field as an extra blocker although he declared as an eligible receiver each time he checked into the game so maybe a pop pass or late leak out on play action target is in his near future.

Veteran blocking tight end Nick Boyle was inactive for the second straight week despite practicing fully in the two days he did take the practice field. The Ravens run game was at it’s best prior to his major knee injury when he was a key cog in the blocking scheme with the way he helped consistently spring ball carriers for solid chunks to long gains and touchdowns. Perhaps his return to the gameplan could provide the rushing attack with a much-needed boost.

Lamar Jackson Has Another MVP Performance

While the starting offensive line was ineffective with their run-blocking, they were excellent in pass protection and allowed Jackson to have another sensational outing throwing the ball from the pocket. Through the first three quarters of the game he had a perfect passer rating and threw for three touchdowns for the second week in a row. The ‘Pay Lamar Jackson’ campaign was bolstered with another MVP level performance where he finished 21-of-29 for 318 passing yards and passing and over 100 yards rushing.

His 79-yard touchdown run to close out the third quarter was not only the longest of his career, it marked his 11th career game in which he rushed for 100 or more yards which broke the previous record held by his childhood idol Michael Vick.

LAMARVELOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TUNE IN ON CBS! pic.twitter.com/nCyyHMqU0G — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

.@Lj_era8 now holds the NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games by a QB (11), passing @MichaelVick. 😈 pic.twitter.com/X2iAXNvNtR — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

Injuries Continue To Mount

For the second straight week, the had a pair of players leave the game with an injury, one in the first and one in the second half. Like veteran offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James last week, veteran outside linebacker Steven Means who just signed to the active roster on Septemeber 14, 2022, had to be carted off the field with a lower leg injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury and given that he couldn’t put any weight on his leg and needed assistance getting to the locker room, the odds of him returning to action anytime soon or this season are likely slim to none although head coach John Harbaugh didn’t have any updates in his post-game press conference.

The other injury that the team sustained came late in the game when standout wide receiver Devin Duvernay today a hard shot after making a nice grab over the middle in traffic. He entered the concussion protocol and was swiftly declared out for the remainder of the game. Prior to his exit, the third-year pro caught two passes for 42 yards but made his biggest play of the game on its first play when he returned the opening kickoff 103-yards for the first points of the game.

His status heading into another AFC East matchup in Week 3 with the New England Patriots will be one to closely monitor as he has been emerging on offense as the team’s No. 2 receiver opposite Rashod Bateman who had a huge game with a team leading 108 receiving yards on just four catches.

– Devin Duvernay: 101-yard TD

– Rashod Bateman: 75-yard TD Scary duo in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/m9G5vPUn7N — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 18, 2022

No Need To Overreact

As gut-wrenching and soul-crushing as the final result was for the Ravens and their fans, there is no need to hit the panic button, bail on the season, overblow the loss, or sound the alarms. It is only Week 2 and there are still 15 games left on their schedule to address their issues, improve, and get some of their injured players back such as Dobbins, Edwards, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive tackle Travis Jones and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.

There were also very promising and impressive performances that got overshadowed and should be mentioned. Andrews recorded his first 100-yard receiving game with 104 on nine receptions. Bringing back former four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Justin Houston was one of the most unddratted moves of the Ravens’ offseason and it continued to pay major dividends as he has two sacks through two games and a bunch of pressures and quarterback hits. The Ravens seem to have gotten a steal of a deal when they signed sixth-year pro Marcus Williams who continued to look like an absolute steal of deal on his contract compared to what he has already done with three interceptions in two games.