Big Offensive Addition Named Ravens Best Offseason Move

The Baltimore Ravens have not had a busy offseason in many ways in free agency, but they have still made some moves that have opened eyes.

So far, the Ravens have managed to bring back some of their key players for their defense, and one of the biggest additions to the team’s offense comes in the form of guard Kevin Zeitler.

Recently, NFL.com and writer Marc Sessler took a look at breaking down the biggest moves of the offseason in the AFC North in a resetting the roster piece, and

He wrote:

“The Ravens desperately needed help up front and found it in the form of Zeitler. The veteran guard was cast off by the Giants, but remains a sturdy interior presence and plus pass protector with only one missed start since 2014. His 65.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season was a career low, but he should bounce back in Baltimore’s run-heavy, mauling ground attack.”

If there was a problem with the Ravens last season outside of the team’s struggles generating a consistent passing attack, it was protection up front. A veteran was needed, and someone like Zeitler can bring some stability to this group in the future.

While the Ravens did sign wideout Sammy Watkins, Zeitler might quietly be a much more important addition for the roster.

Kevin Zeitler Stats

The Ravens are getting a solid player in Zeitler coming into the mix, and a guy who knows the division well being he started his career with the rival Cincinnati Bengals as a first-round pick in 2012 out of Wisconsin. From there, Zeitler went on to the Cleveland Browns from 2017 to 2018 before landing with the New York Giants in 2019 and 2020. Zeitler has played in 135 games and has been a durable veteran player who can give the team he is with good snaps. Though he’s never made a Pro Bowl or been an All-Pro, Zeitler has made a PWFA All-Rookie team in 2012, speaking to his overall talent.

In Baltimore, Zeitler will be counted on to give the team a reliable player at guard to help steady the ship for the future. That will be the name of the game for him moving forward as he gets set to join his new team for the 2021 season on a new contract.

Ravens’ Offensive Line Needed Boost

It makes sense that the Ravens would try to pounce on a solution for their offensive line early on this offseason, as the team struggled up front in 2020. Baltimore never dealt well with the departure of Marshal Yanda, and though they tried younger options, it always seemed as if the best move for the team would be to go outside the family in order to make a veteran addition. This offseason, the Ravens could be expected to perhaps deal Orlando Brown, so they need all the veteran help they can get to help bridge the gap in the trenches.

Zeitler will be the kind of player the Ravens will love because he is all about toughness and doing the dirty work. To that end, the team may have really scored with his addition this offseason.

