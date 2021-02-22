‘He Looks Like a Raven:’ Former Wideout Links Baltimore to All-Pro Defender

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t been shy about their desire to add veteran players in the past, and once again, that could take center stage during the 2021 offseason.

With limited funds, the Ravens could be poised to make smaller splashes, but what if a bigger one was to happen? Many might not predict it, but former Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith was not shy about trying to manifest a big move for his former team this offseason.

Recently, Smith tweeted a relatively simple statement. As he said, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller looks like a Raven. The implication? Baltimore should try and make a move for Miller. That sentiment alone will no doubt raise tons of eyebrows in Maryland.

Miller could be a cap casualty in the coming weeks for the Broncos, and if the 31 year-old former Super Bowl champion and MVP is on the market, the Ravens might be a team looking to do a short-term deal to bring him in the mix for a career revival.

Baltimore hasn’t shied away from such moves in the past, having signed Elvis Dumervil to a similar deal in 2013. If Miller joined, he would merely be the most recent Broncos defender to defect to the Ravens, joining not only Dumervil but Derek Wolfe as well.

There’s a long way to go before this happens, but one former member of the Ravens is calling for it.

Von Miller Stats

It’s hard to find a more decorated defensive player than Miller in the last handful of seasons. After entering the NFL as the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Miller wasted no time making a big imprint on his team. He piled up 489 tackles, 106 sacks and 25 forced fumbles en-route to being one of the most productive players of the last decade. Miller was also a Rookie of the Year in 2011, a three-time first-team All-Pro as well as an eight-time Pro Bowl player. Miller claimed Super Bowl 50 and was also the MVP that season. Truthfully, he’s been a defensive force in the league for a long time.

Now, Miller is aging a bit and has his share of injuries to deal with, but there is no doubt he would be an interesting signing for a veteran defense.

Free Agency Needs for Ravens

Would the Ravens want to make a move for Miller if he was on the market? It’s very possible. The Ravens are going to have no shortage of needs in terms of free agency. In addition to the defense to account for losses elsewhere, the team could look to grab pieces for the offense, especially at wide receiver.

The good news is if a big wideout is the team’s top need, that can be found on the market with ease this year. Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson aren’t the only two big names at wideout this offseason who might be lured by the team. There are multiple other free agent options the Ravens could look into such as A.J. Green of the Bengals, Marvin Jones of the Lions, Sammy Watkins of the Chiefs, T.Y. Hilton of the Colts, Corey Davis of the Titans and Will Fuller of the Texans. Any of those players could give the Ravens some of their down field punch the offense has been lacking, and most of those guys minus Green are currently in their prime in their late 20s or early 30s.

The draft also figures to be deep with pass catchers, so the Ravens could find a big target there if they so choose. Free agency, though, would likely be the best way for the team to add someone to the mix who could stretch the field and do damage on a defense. Baltimore is estimated to have just over $23 million in cap space, so they could possibly make some bigger additions happen.

Will Miller be a call when all is said and done should he get released? If enough folks like Smith try to speak it into existence, anything could be possible.

