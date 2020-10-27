‘Really Good At His Job:’ Ravens Defender Lauds Deals of GM

The Baltimore Ravens have been a busy team trying to improve over the last week, and they have done just that, adding Yannick Ngakoue as well as Dez Bryant in separate deals.

How they’ve managed this wizardry is a huge tribute to their front office, and that’s something even the players have recognized in recent days. Speaking following the team’s move to add Ngakoue, fellow defensive lineman Calais Campbell was asked what the deal meant to him. He admitted to being wowed by the front office, but also understood they were always there to back the team up and support them.

As he said, that’s something he finds very impressive.

"Eric DeCosta is really good at his job." @CalaisCampbell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jKNrWbSnQF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2020

Campbell said:

“It says Eric DeCosta is really good at his job first and foremost. A lot of it comes down to we’re going to always improve the roster with a chance to win. The goal is not just to make the playoffs, the goal has always been to win a Super Bowl I feel like we have the pieces in place and if we can add a piece here and there to make us even better, great. I’m excited because as a pass rusher, run stopper, just as a defensive lineman, any time you can get more dogs on the field at one time and they have to pick their poison who they want to stop and really, we just take turns making plays, it’s special. This organization, the No. 1 goal is always to win a super Bowl. They’re going to do everything in their power to help the coaches, help us get in a position to win.”

Winning is the name of the game and so far, it looks as if the 5-1 Ravens are engineered to be able to do just that. When they get help from the front office, they become an even scarier organization to contend with. That’s just what Campbell sees playing out after the team’s move to add some big ticket pieces.

Calais Campbell Loves Yannick Ngakoue Coming Into Mix

Naturally, Campbell loved the move of the team to re-unite him with his old teammate from Jacksonville. The reason didn’t just have to do with football, however. As Campbell said, both he and Ngakoue are like brothers, which means the move can be huge for the team from a chemistry standpoint as well.

"He's like a brother to me, having him on my team again is going to be fun." @CalaisCampbell on reuniting with @YannickNgakoue pic.twitter.com/aSRai09zo8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2020

Campbell said:

“We already talk probably once a week already. He’s like a brother to me. To be able to have him on my team is going to be fun again. We used to have a lot of fun together competing, pushing each other to get better. Just being able to have him as a teammate again, I’m excited about it. He can help us win a lot of ballgames.”

Obviously, the goal is to win a ton of ballgames and Campbell and Ngakoue could help the Ravens manage to do just that with their pass rush prowess up front. It’s a seamless fit for the Ravens in terms of chemistry as well, making it a double win for the team.

Ravens Trade Deadline Primer

So what else might DeCosta and company have up their sleeve this season? Ngakoue is a big move for the defense, and adding Bryant to the offense gives the Ravens a formidable duo already. Rumors have persisted that the team could be interested in adding another weapon such as Zach Ertz. Another move is certainly possible to help give the team the best chance it can to be a Super Bowl winner, but it might not end up being that dramatic in scope. Still, DeCosta has surprised before and it would not be a stunner if he found a way to do so again.

No matter what happens, DeCosta is already getting high marks from his team for his latest set of moves.

