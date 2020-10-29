Ravens Hunt for Offensive Help, Reportedly Inquire on Pro Bowl Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens made a big move last week to acquire Yannick Ngakoue, but they had their sights set on making even bigger waves when the move played out.

When discussing the Ngakoue deal with the Minnesota Vikings, the Ravens apparently asked about a pair of big play pass catchers the Vikings have. Wideout Adam Thielen was a topic of conversation between the teams, as was tight end Irv Smith, though a deal was not reached.

That report is according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. In a piece by Mike Deprisco of NBC Washington, La Canfora’s words from a radio show were presented. As he said, the blockbuster was at least discussed last week when the deal played out.

Here’s what Deprisco wrote based on La Canfora’s words:

“According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Baltimore kicked the tires on two of Minnesota’s receiving threats during the Ngakoue trade talks. “When they did the Ngakoue deal, they were talking about Adam Thielen, they were sniffing around on Irv Smith, their young tight end,” La Canfora told The Sports Junkies Thursday. “They couldn’t come to any sort of agreement there on value, but I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if they added a pass-catching tight end or wide receiver.”

Baltimore just signed Dez Bryant to the practice squad, so it’s possible the team thinks Bryant can be this type of missing link for them moving forward once he gets into the offense. Even still, the Ravens could choose to prioritize another big move at wideout in order to give Lamar Jackson his best chance at being dynamic down the stretch and making big plays on the field.

Remaining Ravens’ Trade Deadline Needs

Now that the Ravens have traded for Yannick Ngakoue, are they done? Many might think that is the case, but this clearly shows that the team is still motivated to perhaps make another doozy of a move in order to help their Super Bowl and AFC North odds. While the team’s biggest weakness on defense has seemingly been addressed in terms of the pass rush, the offense could use some work at pass catcher and reports have suggested the Ravens are sniffing around the tight end market as well in addition to looking at wideouts.

In terms of big play wideouts, some are on the market. Detroit’s Marvin Jones could get dealt, and Houston has at least discussed the possibility of dealing Will Fuller. Either of those players could make sense, and Jones could make the most if he’s on the market given the lower cost it might take to reel him in. Either way, as La Canfora says, it would not be a shock to see the Ravens land a tight end or wideout by the time early next week rolls around.

Ravens Second Half Primer

Now that the bye week is over, the Ravens are 5-1 and have a chance to take a commanding lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division with a win this weekend. The team has numerous big games down the stretch that could help their record and push for a top AFC seed.

Arguably, a few more bigger ticket additions could help put them over the top as it relates to this.

