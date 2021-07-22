Lamar Jackson Sends Message to Ravens Ahead of Training Camp [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are almost set to get going on another training camp, and the quarterback has reported for duty in the best way possible.

Lamar Jackson has entered the ring for the 2021 season officially, and he wasted no time announcing his presence as the Ravens reported to camp. As Jackson said, the time is now for the team to get things started ahead of another new season.

Here’s a look at Jackson reporting for camp, and delivering the message that he is ready to get things started:

Lamar Jackson has officially reported to his fourth training camp. 🗣”We back. Let’s get it started.” Ravens’ first full-team practice is in six days. 🎥@Ravens pic.twitter.com/R9cW1irMvs — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 22, 2021

The Ravens are facing big expectations once again this year, so it is nice to see that Jackson is once again taking his place at the top of the ship as captain. Seeing the team’s leader establish himself like this is huge for the franchise, and a major positive to begin a new season.

Jackson Called MVP Caliber in 2021

Jackson has seen the Ravens add to the offensive line this offseason, and has also watched as the team has beefed up their wideout core. Both of these things could mean great news for the team in terms of Jackson’s potential to have another great season on the field in 2021.

Recently this offseason, NFL.com analyst Dan Hanzus took a look at identifying every team MVP candidate in the AFC, and when it came to the Ravens, unsurprisingly, Jackson was the pick. Perhaps more surprising was the revelation that the weaponry that Baltimore has added will be enough to boost Jackson’s case on its own.

He wrote:

“Lamar Jackson’s “down” 2020 season would be a dream year for many other quarterbacks. He finished his third pro campaign with 33 total touchdowns, while becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He didn’t reach the dizzying highs of his MVP campaign in 2019, but let’s not agonize over a falling star in Baltimore. Spinning forward, there’s reason to think Jackson will make the leap as a passer in 2021. The Ravens opened up their checkbook to import eternally 28-year-old veteran Sammy Watkins, then used their first-round pick on Minnesota standout Rashod Bateman. Both were wise moves that should also help Marquise Brown, miscast as a No. 1 receiver in 2020. With superior weapons, Jackson will be back in the league MVP conversation come December.”

Many have wondered if the Ravens added enough this offseason to stack up and compete, but clearly with this commentary, Hanzus thinks it’s more than possible. Not only do the Ravens have Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, but they added Sammy Watkins as well as Rashad Bateman and Tylan Wallace. Along with that, a better season could be expected out of Devin Duvernay and James Proche as well.

Will that be enough for the Ravens to have a big turnaround? It remains to be seen, but according to some, it could be enough to get Jackson back in the mix for yet another MVP award. The hard work toward that goal will begin now.

Why Camp is Vital for Jackson in 2021

This year, camp is important for several Ravens players, but it might be critical for Jackson as well. His status as the team’s leader and quarterback isn’t in doubt, but once again, Jackson will have a chance to prove that he can lead the team through the season, into the playoffs and through the playoffs. The groundwork for that can be set down right now in July and August by getting everyone on the team on the same page, so seeing Jackson focused and ready to go is noteworthy.

Jackson is reporting for duty and is clearly ready to work.

