Ravens Add Free Agent Super Bowl Winning Cornerback to Defense

The Baltimore Ravens continue to be on the hunt for quality depth, and their defense was the recipient of an excellent transaction on Tuesday.

Baltimore signed cornerback Tramon Williams to their active roster. Williams, formally of the Green Bay Packers, has been a productive player for a long time in the league and is no stranger to the Pro Bowl as well given his one appearance in 2010.

#Ravens signed former #Packers CB Tramon Williams to the active roster. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2020

Williams was long a thorn in the side for the NFC North and had a long 9 year career with the Packers. During his career he was known for sticky defense up tight on wide receivers. Often times, he would get right in the face of the opposition. After his career in Green Bay concluded, Williams then moved on to the Browns and Cardinals, then having another stint with the Packers before being released. The Ravens will be Williams’ 5th team in the league.

How much Williams has left will be up for debate, but the good news is Baltimore won’t be depending on him to do too much for their team. Having a crafty veteran like this for the stretch run and the postseason could prove to be a big advantage for the team as well.

Tramon Williams Stats

At 37 years old, many might make the argument that Williams’ best days are behind him. While that could be the case, there’s also a chance he will provide some quality veteran depth on the back end for the Ravens this season. In his career, Williams has made the 2010 Pro Bowl and was also a Super Bowl champion with the Packers. Williams has 34 interceptions to his credit in his career to go with 703 tackles and 152 passes defended.

Obviously, Williams might not provide a ton from a playmaking standpoint, but what he will be able to do is lend some veteran leadership for the Ravens. There’s not much he hasn’t seen and done during his time in the league, and he will be a big time voice of reason for a secondary which has played very well already during 2020.

To this end, the rich simply get richer with this transaction.

Ravens Defense During 2020

This season, it’s not a stretch to say the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Coming through the bye week, they statistically grade out that way. This year, the Ravens are a top 10 defense overall, and have allowed only 324 yards per game. in terms of the pass, they’ve allowed 223 yards through the air and in terms of the run, they’ve been stingy as well with just 101 rushing yards a game allowed.

Obviously, generating takeaways is a huge point of emphasis for this defense as well, and the team has played huge this season on that side of the ball in order to aid in their overall record surge.

Clearly, having Williams enter the mix won’t hurt matters on a key side of the ball for the Ravens at this point in time.

READ NEXT: Ravens Get Good News About Calais Campbell