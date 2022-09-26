Ravens Try out Ex-Broncos, Chargers Edge Rusher

On the same day that the Baltimore Ravens officially signed former Giants 1st-round pick Jason Pierre-Paul, the team also held a tryout for former Chargers 2nd-round pick Jeremiah Attaochu (pronounced \uh-TAU-choo\), this according to the NFL’s daily personnel notice. The Ravens could use the help of one — or both — as soon as possible, considering that Justin Houston is dealing with a groin injury suffered in Sunday’s road win over the New England Patriots.

Jeremiah Attaochu Has More Than 20 Career Sacks

Attaochu, 29, is a native of Ibadan, Nigeria who has been in the league since 2014, when the San Diego Chargers made Georgia Tech’s all-time sacks leader a 2nd-round pick (No. 50 overall). He spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. But he was released by the 49ers in early September of that year, at which point he was picked up by the New York Jets, for whom he appeared in 11 games.

Attaochu — who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 262 pounds — went on to play for the Denver Broncos in 2019 and 2020, making a total of 10 starts (25 games) during those two seasons.

Finally, he signed a two-year contract with Chicago in March 2021 but appeared in only five games before landing on injured reserve in mid-October with a torn pectoral. He was released by the Bears in June 2022, after new general manager Ryan Poles deemed it more advantageous to save $2.45 million against the salary cap than keep him around for one more season.

Thus far in his career, Attaochu has appeared in a total of 79 regular-season games, including 23 starts. During those games he has been credited with 146 total tackles (114 solo), including 31 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and 43 quarterback hits, plus four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

For most of his time in the league, Attaochu has played as an edge rusher in 3-4 schemes, but he also has experience operating in 4-3 defenses, as was the case in Chicago.

Earlier this month he had a tryout with the Tennessee Titans, but he went unsigned.

Brandon Copeland, Raleigh Webb Have Reverted to the Practice Squad

In other roster-related news from Monday, both linebacker Brandon Copeland and wide receiver Raleigh Webb reverted to the team’s practice squad, having been elevated for the game against the Patriots. Copeland played 26 snaps on defense and four more on special teams after Justin Houston suffered a groin injury in the first quarter.

Copeland, a Baltimore native, recorded his first sack since 2019, when he was a member of the New York Jets. He was also credited with a solo tackle, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit, as per Pro Football Reference.

Notably, Copeland’s late grandfather Roy Hilton, played defensive end for the Baltimore Colts between 1965-73, having been selected by the Colts in the 15th round of the 1965 NFL Draft. Hilton appeared in 151 games over the course of his 11-year career and (unofficially) recorded a total of 40.5 sacks. He played his final two seasons with the Giants (1974) and Falcons (1975).