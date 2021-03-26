Ravens Reportedly Rejected By Free Agent Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens have been hot on the trail for a wide receiver this offseason, but have not been able to land one on multiple different occasions.

Once again, that proved to be the case after an attempted signing hit the skids. According to reports, the Ravens tried to make a run at T.Y. Hilton but were rebuffed, and Hilton signed back with the Indianapolis Colts.

The news was first broken by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. According to Rapoport, the Ravens made a hard run at Hilton, but were rejected in the end.

From NFL Now: A look at how the #Colts ended up signing back WR TY Hilton, despite a huge offer from the #Ravens to get him to head to Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/lhvIkrCS8Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

Rapoport said:

“This was not an easy decision. What he gave up from the Baltimore Ravens was significant. They made a really hard run at him. They’ve been in the market for several receivers. They wanted T.Y., they did not get him. He ends up staying home.”

If the Ravens did offer Hilton and were rejected, it is another bad look for them this offseason in terms of trying to lure a desperately-needed playmaker.

Ravens Have Been Turned Down Multiple Times at Wideout

Losing out on a wide receiver is nothing new in this cycle for the Ravens. Baltimore has already whiffed on the likes of Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster and now T.Y. Hilton. While the door isn’t closed on a deal with Sammy Watkins, the Ravens did let him leave the building without a contract. Clearly, the Ravens have been big game hunting at wideout this year but have come up stunningly empty handed.

Hilton represents another stunning whiff for the team. Theoretically, it would make sense that wideouts would want to play with the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, but it’s possible that the draw isn’t as good as many might think in the end for the team.

Ravens Must Expand Focus for Wide Receiver

So what’s next for the Ravens? They still need a wideout to help the offense, and that’s true even after the team has beefed up their offensive line as well as the tight end spot. Now, the goal is to find a wideout to come in and expand the offense for Lamar Jackson and company. The team hasn’t been able to get elite play from anyone at the spot the last few years, so the pressure is on to add a weapon this offseason.

Right now, the bigger names are gone on the market, so the Ravens have to find a way to get someone to come in and occupy the bottom of their group. Some names are still out there, but it will be interesting to see if the Ravens look more toward the draft for a player such as this.

Baltimore being rejected by plenty of bigger names could set the team up to have to take a run at a different player in the NFL Draft when all is said and done. This development with Hilton shows the team hasn’t been able to break through in a big enough way on the open market.

