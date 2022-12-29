Ravens Designate 2nd-Year Wide Receiver to Return to Practice

The Baltimore Ravens have some reinforcements at the wide receiver position and on special teams coming on the horizon with the return of second-year pro Tylan Wallace to practice on Wednesday after being cleared and designated to return.

WR Tylan Wallace has returned to practice ‼️https://t.co/Fsj4VpN8iK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2022

The 2021 fourth-round pick who was selected No. 131 overall out of Oklahoma State University was placed on injured reserve on December 3 with a hamstring injury. Prior to that, he had appeared in eight games and primarily played on special teams where he saw 112 snaps compared to just 58 on offense according to Pro Football Reference. Wallace has only had 6 targets come his way and recorded just 3 receptions for 21 yards.

While their running game leading the way on offense and seemingly peaking at the right time, the Ravens could still use more depth at wide receiver. Hopefully, if and when Wallace gets his chance, he can make the most of them and showcase some of the dynamic playmaking ability he displayed in college.

Go ahead and give Tylan Wallace the Biletnikoff already. pic.twitter.com/eqeKE79uiX — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 31, 2019

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman

After not being able to bring back fourth-year defensive tackle Isaiah Mack because he was claimed and awarded to the Seattle Seahawks on waivers, the team worked out a pair of defensive linemen on Tuesday. They officially announced the addition of one of them on Wednesday with the signing of Christian Ringo to the practice squad.

We have signed DT Christian Ringo to the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2022

The eight-year veteran was originally a sixth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Louisiana. The Ravens mark the seventh team that he has been on during his career and he most recently played with the New Orleans Saints for the past two years before being released from their practice squad on October 18.

Ringo has appeared in 36 games in his career and has made 4 career starts and recorded 42 total tackles including 5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. He is more of a stout run defender than an interior pass rusher and will provide depth for the Ravens’ elite run-stuffing defense line when called upon.

Christian Ringo (#57) is what made this run a 4-6 yard gain and not an explosive. Hooks on to the center and maintains his level base, not allowing the C to climb to the second level. pic.twitter.com/RtvNZcAJxQ — Robby (@Robby_NFL) September 17, 2022

Ravens Rookie Terminates Contract With Team

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec per a league personnel notice, first-year running back Tyler Badie terminated his practice squad contract with the team on Wednesday, ending his tenure with them with just two games left in the regular season.

Missed this on personnel notice, but Ravens rookie RB Tyler Badie terminated his practice squad contract with the team. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 29, 2022

He was the Ravens’ 11th and final pick in this year’s NFL Draft who they took in the sixth round at No. 196 overall out of the University of Missouri. After turning some heads according to reports from organized team activities and minicamps while co-starters J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were working their way back from knee injuries, he failed to do the same once the pads came on.

In training camp as well as during the preseason, he was outplayed and out-snapped by fourth-year pro Justice Hill and journeyman veteran Mike Davis. Both of them made the final roster while Badie was waived, cleared waivers, and re-signed to the practice where he remained for the first 16 weeks of the season.

Another indication that the team didn’t believe he was quite ready to make an impact in year one was the expediency with which they moved to sign veteran running back Kenyan Drake just eight days after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on August 22.

Badie is now free to sign with any team of his choosing and even though he had limited reps in the team’s three exhibition contests, he showed some of his skills as a pass-catching option out of the backfield.