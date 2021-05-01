Ravens Gain Major Steal With All-American Wideout Early Day 3

The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed to make additions at wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft, and much like they did in 2020, the team could have lucked out in a major way with who they were able to land with their first pick of day three.

Somehow, elite Oklahoma State wideout Tylan Wallace was on the board when the team hit the podium in the fourth-round, and they had no choice but to strike and grab the wideout who was falling. As a result of this, many are lauding the fact that the Ravens managed to get themselves a major steal.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

I definitely did not think WR Tylan Wallace would last this long. Ravens are stealing with this pick. Dude averaged more than 1,100 yards over the past three years. https://t.co/SBE0NSI5fe — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) May 1, 2021

A steal at wideout is good news for the Ravens, who needed help once again at wideout this offseason. Free agency wasn’t kind to the Ravens minus the move to add Sammy Watkins, so to come out with Rashod Bateman and Wallace is a huge haul for the team in a very deep class.

Wallace:’Surreal’ to Join Lamar Jackson

Much like Rashod Bateman before him, Wallace admitted that his first reaction was excitement to be able to come in and play with quarterback Lamar Jackson. As he said, he even finds it a bit surreal to be able to join a team where Jackson is playing given how much he motivates current players and how much they look up to him.

Ravens WR Tylan Wallace: "It's still surreal for me that I'm going to catch passes for Lamar Jackson. He's an inspiration to the guys." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 1, 2021

It’s becoming clear that Jackson is one of the most watched players in the league for new prospects, and it’s neat to see the young wideouts come in and get used to the fact that they will be playing for him for a solid Baltimore team.

Now, Wallace will get to show Jackson and the others what he can do on the field coming up for the Ravens in 2021 and will have a chance to help him a lot.

Wallace’s Stats and Highlights

One of the more intriguing players at wideout who was not picked until day three is Wallace, who has been hugely productive for the Cowboys with 3,434 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career. Wallace isn’t huge, but he is fast, tough and can be the kind of speed option that helps the Ravens move the ball and make big plays downfield. Wallace has been intriguing and is one of the top wideouts that is on the board for teams to consider on day three.

The highlights show a guy who can play tough and deliver some excellent catches down the field, which only serves to show what the Ravens are getting in a player that could be expected to come in and compete at wideout with a group that has needed some help.

Most Explosive WR in the Big XII 💥 || Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace Highlights ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace Senior 6’0 190 lbs Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace could have declared for the draft last year, but then returned for another year. While his stats may not have… 2021-02-03T20:59:59Z

In the end, Wallace might be one of the bigger steals in the draft for Baltimore, and that would be great news for the Ravens considering their needs on the field this offseason.

READ NEXT: Ravens Looking ‘Equipped’ to Knock off Chiefs