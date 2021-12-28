Bengals WR Taunts Ravens Team Buses After Blowout [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens were on the wrong end of a blowout on December 26, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 41-21, and one Bengal couldn’t wait to rub it in.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd posted this video of the Ravens’ team buses leaving Cincinnati on his Instagram story, taunting the Ravens as they headed back to Baltimore.

“Send them on the road. Bye!” said a voice, presumably Boyd, in the video, which was posted shortly after the Ravens gave up a franchise-record 525 passing yards to Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

“Get them up out of here,” continued Boyd with a chuckle, “Enjoy that L.”

Boyd was vocal about his desire to beat the Ravens before the Bengals’ Week 6 visit to Baltimore, promising to “flip the script” after four straight losses to the Ravens in 2019 and 2020.

It’s safe to say that the Bengals have done just that, scoring 41 points in each of their games against the Ravens this season after totaling just 36 in the teams’ last four meetings.

As in many past Bengals triumphs over the Ravens, Boyd played a key role for the Cincinnati offense, finishing with 85 yards and a deep touchdown catch in the second quarter.

TYLER BOYD CAPS IT WITH A FRONT-FLIP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wThJmfLIUy — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) December 26, 2021

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen told media after the game that he was “supposed to have help” from the Ravens’ deep safety on the play, though he still shouldered the blame for the touchdown.

“But at the end of the day, I still could have kept up,” he continued, “I could still try to make him put some more air under the ball and try to make him overthrow it.”

Queen also stated that he wasn’t bothered by the Bengals’ aggressiveness late in the fourth quarter when the game was already all but decided.

Higgins, Chase Dominate Ravens Secondary

The rash of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests affecting the Ravens defense, especially in the secondary, primed the Bengals offense for a huge performance, and they delivered.

The Bengals were rolling even before Ravens starting cornerback Anthony Averett went down with a rib injury, and once the Ravens were relying on several practice squad elevations in their secondary, it was open season for Cincinnati.

Ja’Marr Chase couldn’t quite top his 201-yard performance in Baltimore on October 24, but he still finished with seven catches for 125-yards.

But Chase was outshined by fellow wideout Tee Higgins, who caught 12 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. It was Higgins’ fourth triple-digit outing in his last five games, giving the Bengals an extremely dangerous three-headed monster at wide receiver for Joe Burrow to target in future seasons.

Ravens Moving On To Rams

While the Bengals celebrated their victory, the Ravens emphasized the need to move on and win their last two games – against the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers – to maximize their playoff chances.

“All that matters is getting into the playoffs,” said veteran linebacker Josh Bynes on December 26, “We have to win these next two, starting with the Rams.”

Head coach John Harbaugh praised his team on December 27 for quickly flushing the blowout loss in Cincinnati and turning their attention to the Rams next week.

“You can’t afford to be deflated. There’s just no time for that,” said Harbaugh, “They understand that, they believe it and they know it’s a tough fight.”