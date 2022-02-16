Ravens Linked to 3-Time All-Pro Safety in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens have some business to take care of ahead of the 2022 season. It begins with trying to secure Lamar Jackson for the foreseeable future. We’d be crazy to think that a handsome deal won’t get done for the former NFL MVP.

Aside from that, Baltimore has to shore up some holes in other areas of its roster. These holes exist on both sides of the ball and one of the most glaring areas of opportunity on defense is at the free safety position.

Baltimore will be linked to many of the top free agent safeties and that explains why Heavy.com’s Ryan Sanudo said he loved the fit between the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu and the Ravens.

Mathieu loves being on contending teams and of course money will be a factor here,” Sanudo said on a recent episode of Heavy presents…I’m Just Saying. “The Ravens need help desperately and they had a lot of injuries on that side of the ball. I’m looking at a 3-year deal for $45 million for Mathieu this offseason. I think this would be a great fit between player and team.”

Even at 29 years old, Mathieu has likely done enough in his career to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s a three-time Pro-Bowler and All-Pro and a member of the 2010’s All-Time Team. Mathieu has also already won a Super Bowl ring.

Because of Mathieu’s resume, it is easy to see why the Ravens would be interested. When you consider what they had at the position last season, and the need is even more apparent.

Ravens Are Thin at Free Safety

Last year’s starter Brandon Stephens was less than stellar in 2021. As a 24-year-old rookie, Stephens played in all 17 of the Ravens’ games, starting 11 of them. While he had 78 tackles, Stephens didn’t manage to intercept one pass, and according to Pro Football Focus, he was the 83rd highest-graded player at his position.

Needless to say, that’s not ideal production.

Anthony Levine was playing behind Stephens, but the veteran just announced his retirement from the NFL.





Anthony Levine Sr. Announces His Retirement | Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens special teams ace and ‘Co-Cap’ reflects on a special decade of playing in Baltimore. #BaltimoreRavens #Ravens #NFL Subscribe to the Baltimore Ravens YT Channel: goo.gl/uhx4ks For more Ravens videos: goo.gl/cK5cqF For more Ravens action: baltimoreravens.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/baltimoreravens Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ravens Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/ravens/ Find us on… 2022-01-26T17:16:32Z

Levine played all 10 seasons in the NFL with the Ravens. In 2021, behind Levine, the Ravens had Tony Jefferson, but he is more of a strong safety. Clearly there is a need to upgrade. Mathieu would be that and some for Baltimore if they could swing a free-agent deal.

Mathieu’s fellow LSU alum and current Ravens middle linebacker Patrick Queen seems to love the idea, per this co-signing tweet.

It also sounds as if Mathieu is open to the idea.

💜🤞🏽 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 2, 2022

Others Like the Mathieu to Ravens Concept

USA Today’s Kevin Oestricher called Mathieu a potential high-level chess piece for head coacj John Harbaugh and the Ravens defense.

“Mathieu would provide a stable veteran presence who can do it all and play at multiple positions,” Oestreicher wrote. “He is also extremely durable, a trait that Baltimore hasn’t had out of many of their defensive backs over the last few years. He could be a bit pricey, but the investment would be worth it if Mathieu can come in and be another high-level chess piece for this Ravens defense.”

With Queen and Mathieu, the Ravens’ defense up the middle on the second and third levels would be among the most formidable and athletic in the NFL. Oestricher is correct, if the Ravens can swing a deal to add Mathieu, it would be worth paying a hefty price tag.

