Ravens’ Tyus Bowser Sends Classy Message to Injured Justin Fields

After securing today’s victory over the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser started his postgame press conference by expressing his concern for injured Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields left the game with an injury to his ribs after trying to scramble past Bowser on a third down early in the third quarter. He initially went to the blue medical tent on the Bears’ sideline before heading back to the locker room for an X-ray. The rookie quarterback did not return, with longtime Ravens foe Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback.

“Before I start, I just want to reach out to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears organization. You know it’s never my intent to hurt anybody,” said Bowser.

It was a classy way to kick off a post-victory press conference, with Bowser emphasizing his respect and admiration for the Bears’ young quarterback.

"I'm a big fan of Justin." @tbowser23 begins his presser with a message for Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/MVsY9jeCNj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2021

“I’m a big fan of Justin. Just to see him go out, that kind of hurts me,” added Bowser, “I hope he gets better.

Fields struggled to move the ball against the Ravens, completing just four of his 11 passes for 79 yards and taking two sacks. He finished the game with a total quarterback rating of just 9.8, per ESPN, the fourth time this season he has recorded a QBR under 10.0.

Bowser Shows Out Vs. Bears

Bowser’s first down-saving tackle was one of many highlights for the fifth-year outside linebacker, who was drafted by the Ravens with the 47th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. After spending the first three years of his career as a rotational outside linebacker, Bowser had a mini-breakout in 2020 by showing off his versatility in coverage as well as rushing the quarterback.

Bowser has played well this season, but today’s game was his best performance yet. He finished with five tackles, including one for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He would have had a third sack if not for a holding penalty called on Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

He had a strip sack of Fields in the second quarter that gave Baltimore the ball deep in Chicago territory, setting up a 35-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Tyus Bowser records the mean strip-sack on Fields followed by 35-year-old Calais Campbell — playing in his 14th NFL season — hitting the deck all-out for a loose ball. That’s Baltimore #Ravens defense. pic.twitter.com/1QPRZFpwyM — Bobby Trosset (@bobbywbal) November 21, 2021

He also closed out the game by sacking Dalton on a last-second Hail Mary attempt by the Bears, ensuring the Ravens left Chicago with a victory.

TYUS BOWSER SEALS IT BALLGAME.pic.twitter.com/0ACsXfHcg7 — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) November 21, 2021

Dalton Almost Break’s Baltimore’s Heart…Again

Despite Fields’ injury, the Bears were able to stay in the game behind some impressive play from Andy Dalton. The former Cincinnati Bengal is very familiar with the Ravens after spending most of his career in the AFC North, and Baltimore definitely remembers Dalton as well. He famously knocked the Ravens out of playoff contention on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

He nearly came up with the same magic again today, first hitting Darnell Mooney on a screen pass for a 60-yard touchdown that gave the Bears the lead.

With Justin Fields questionable to return with a rib injury, Andy Dalton and Darnell Mooney give the Bears a lead 🐻 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WyK6TPA9Ry — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2021

The Ravens were eventually able to retake the lead on a 46-yard field goal by Tucker, but Dalton struck one again with a deep ball to Marquise Goodwin.

Luckily, the Ravens were able to get some late-game heroics from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to bring their record to 7-3.