Ravens Agree to Re-Sign Key Free Agent Pass Rusher: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have a way of approaching free agency on their own terms and that continued again thus far during the 2021 offseason.

Instead of spending big cash outside the family, the Ravens find a way to get their own players to stay in the mix and reward them after they spend some time with the team. That’s happened again with linebacker and edge rusher Tyus Bowser.

According to reports, the Ravens and Bowser have reached an agreement on a four-year contract worth $22 million dollars.

#Ravens are re-signing OLB Tyus Bowser to a 4-year deal, $22m (upside to $27m), with $12m gtd, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 16, 2021

Bowser coming back isn’t a shock given the Ravens needed defensive help off the edge. The team doesn’t typically look outside the family to find such players and instead focuses on their own free agents. Bowser earned such a raise and will be evolving into one of the team leaders in the future with such a commitment from the team.

Tyus Bowser Statistics

Coming into the 2020 season, Bowser has been a very productive player during his time in the NFL. He has put up 80 tackles and 10.5 sacks to go with 4 interceptions. He’s become a force off the edge and the type of player who can disrupt things in a major way on the field for the Ravens. Bowser has been a find for the Ravens since being a draft pick of the team in 2017 out of Houston. With production like this, it’s not a surprise to see the Ravens wanting him to come back whatsoever.

Ravens Offseason Update

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as folks have hinted before the offseason. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker or pass rusher could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

The team managed to have one of the best NFL Drafts in the league last season, so that lends to the notion they might be able to get things done in April while also making a few well-placed buys within free agency. It might not be that much of a stretch to say the team doesn’t have many needs to fix this offseason, even as wideout looks like a major one.

It’s nice to see a home grown talent like Bowser reap the rewards for what he has done early in his career with the Ravens.

