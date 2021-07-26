Former Top Big 12 Tackle Named Ravens’ Best 2021 UDFA

The Baltimore Ravens have shaken up their offensive line in a big way this offseason, and perhaps the biggest question now as training camp gets set to start revolves around what surprises might be in store for the group.

Like most teams in the league, the Ravens would feel blessed if they had a player step up and show themselves to be elite for 2021 in terms of undrafted talent. In offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, they could have just a guy ready to do that.

Heading into camp, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox broke down the top undrafted players to watch and the best players who were undrafted for every team. As he said, he believes Ealy has a good chance to figure in a role for the Ravens given what he did in college and the team’s offensive line position.

“The Baltimore Ravens are in the process of retooling the offensive line after trading Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. There’s a realistic chance that Adrian Ealy could become part of the long-term plans. A 6’6″, 321-pound prospect out of Oklahoma, Ealy has the size and the physical strength to hold up against NFL defenders. While technically on the raw side, Ealy was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Sooners and stood out at the Senior Bowl. Ealy isn’t likely to vie for a starting job early in his career, but he could develop into a quality backup swing tackle in Baltimore.”

Having Ealy be part of the mix would be a huge win for the Ravens considering how much things have changed along the team’s offensive front this offseason. He will be a player to watch closely the next few weeks for a potential roster spot.

Ealy’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma, Ealy has no questions about his size and his NFL-ready body. Perhaps the only question he has is about his ability to be completely ready for the league given his age and ability level, and some wonder if Ealy should have stayed in college football for yet another season in order to do some training. Ealy was a second-team All-Big 12 player in 2020 at Oklahoma. He started at both right and left tackle with the Sooners last year.

In spite of some of these questions, Ealy is talented as his highlights show and should be a player to watch at Ravens camp regardless.





With these clips in mind it will be fascinating to see how Ealy’s transition to the NFL goes this summer.

Ravens’ Offensive Line Received Offseason Boost

Regardless of what anyone thinks of the big Orlando Brown Jr. trade, it did make sense for the Ravens given Brown’s situation. It also made It makes sense that the Ravens would try to pounce on another veteran solution for their offensive line this offseason, as the team struggled up front in 2020. Baltimore never dealt well with the departure of Marshal Yanda, and though they tried younger options, it always seemed as if the best move for the team would be to go outside the family in order to make a veteran addition. Kevin Zeitler entered the mix in free agency. In the end, Brown was traded so the team needed all the veteran help they can get to help bridge the gap in the trenches. Adding Ben Cleveland at guard wasn’t enough, and Villanueva can at least chip in up front for the team.

The big changes have shaken things up, and it’s possible that the Ravens are looking for a player to come in and surprise them during camp to make an impact toward sticking around. If Ealy could do that, it would have to be considered a big win for the team and the roster at a spot which is clearly in-flux.

