Radio Personality Predicts Huge Ravens Blowout of Washington

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t play well in their showdown game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and their next opponents could quickly be the ones to pay the price for that.

It’s a quick turnaround week for the Ravens, who face the Washington Football Team in Week 4. Washington has been competitive this season, but theoretically are not in the same stratosphere as the Ravens, who could be angry and motivated following their blowout loss in primetime.

As radio personality Brendan Darr surmised after listening to John Harbaugh break down the loss, Washington could be in deep trouble when they get on the field this week following such a humbling Baltimore defeat.

The Ravens are going to score 50 next week against Washington, aren’t they? https://t.co/dRk5oLcFFt — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) September 29, 2020

Not much went right for the Ravens at all against the Chiefs and they still only lost by 2 touchdowns and narrowed the gap considerably in the second half after being punched in the mouth early on in the game. That’s something which should leave the rest of Baltimore’s opponents a bit terrified the rest of the way.

The Ravens might not put up 50 points, but they could be counted on to have a much better effort in this upcoming game than they did against Kansas City. Getting humbled by another good team can always have that type of effect, especially for a team like the Ravens, who used regular season defeats to get stronger in 2019.

Ravens Struggles vs. Chiefs

Lamar Jackson has never tasted victory against the Chiefs in his career, and only the bitter taste of defeat. The Ravens are 0-3 against their biggest AFC competition right now and the team they will have to get through in order to achieve their Super Bowl dreams. Worse for the Ravens, few of the games have been close at all, with the team having to try and rally in all of them just to save some face.

Obviously, the Chiefs are the current gold standard in the league, but the Ravens haven’t measured up against them, which is something that likely troubles the team in a big way.

Devin Duvernay Scored Kickoff Return Touchdown

The lone offensive highlight of the night was turned in on special teams. Following a Kansas City touchdown drive, rookie wide receiver Devin Duvernay took the kickoff an explosive 93 yards to the house for the score. He found a seam, found the sideline and was gone in a flash. It was the biggest play thus far in the youngster’s career, and it let to an early 13-3 deficit being cut to 13-10.

Here’s a look:

Duvernay was a big play machine at Texas and has all the tools to be one of the most underrated yet impressive wideouts in the league. Duvernay showed up well during the Senior Bowl and his solid pre-draft work was enough to get him noticed by the Ravens. They were very interested in what he does as a speed option, as he was perhaps one of the best impact makers that could have been had later on in the draft in 2020.

Duvernay’s production at Texas, which included 2,468 yards and 16 scores, was good enough to make him one of the best wideouts in the Big 12, so betting against him making a quick impact in the NFL would have been foolish.

With the biggest play of the night, Duvernay served notice that he would be a force to remember. The Ravens might find a way to do just that with their upcoming schedule.

