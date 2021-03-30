Ravens Add Tough Game Against Super Bowl Contender for Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens are ready to attack a new season, and as part of that, the team is beginning to think about what their schedule might look like in 2021.

Courtesy of the NFL, there’s been an interesting new twist for the team in the form of Week 17. The league has officially added the extra week to the calendar, which means the Ravens will be getting another stiff test from their competition.

The season will conclude for the Ravens in 2021 with a visit from the NFC’s Los Angeles Rams, a team that has seen plenty of big changes already this offseason. Given the status of both teams as potential contenders, this is a juicy late-season matchup folks should appreciate.

With the NFL making the 17-game schedule official, Rams at Ravens Week 17. https://t.co/E33R83TbEz — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) March 30, 2021

The Rams won a playoff game last season just like the Ravens, so the teams will both be looking to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention with a win in this game. It’s one of the more fascinating extra games the league will have for the new season as a whole.

Ravens 2021 Schedule

Next season, the Ravens will embark on another difficult schedule by virtue of their finish during the 2020 season. Baltimore slid into the playoffs and will get themselves some tougher games as a result. The Ravens will tangle with foes from the NFC North and AFC West in addition to their battles against the AFC North next year. In addition to that, the Ravens will tangle with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts next season as their crossover matchups within the conference.

Within the schedule, the Ravens will play a total of six playoff teams from 2020 with the addition of the Rams game, and in the Dolphins, a team they had to fight down the stretch for a playoff spot. This will combine to make the Ravens’ schedule one of the tougher ones in the NFL, even though official metrics on that front have not been released as of yet.

The official schedule will debut sometime in April, and at that time, everyone will have a better idea of how tough the slate will be in reality for Baltimore. The team figures to have plenty of primetime games given their status as a major league contender.

Ravens Series History vs. Rams

The Ravens and Rams don’t have a deep history against each other given the fact tht the teams play in opposite conferences, but they have tangled before in the past. The Ravens have a 5-2 lead in the series, with the most recent meeting of the teams coming in 2019 when the Ravens demolished the Rams 45-6. As a whole, Baltimore is on a four game winning streak head-to-head, with their most recent string of victories dating back to 2007. Before that, the Rams were winners of two games in 1999 and 2003, with Baltimore winning the first ever matchup between the sides in the 1996 season in overtime.

Now, there will be a brand new chapter to add to the history courtesy of Week 17 in 2021.

