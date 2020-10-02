Ravens Reveal Week 4 Jersey Combination vs. Washington

The Baltimore Ravens will once again take their show on the road this week against the Washington Football Team looking to bounce back, and when they do so, their jerseys for battle have been revealed.

This week, the Ravens will be wearing their white jerseys for their encounter in Washington. The team revealed the news with their post this week, a moment fans wait for with baited breath to see what they can expect.

Here’s a look at the jersey:

Overall, this is the second time that the Ravens have worn the white look. The first time was when they smashed the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. That game was at home, though, while this one will be on the road.

Typically, Baltimore wears this specific white jersey on the road, so going back to this is a return to roots of sorts for the Ravens this week for their road battle.

Regardless, it’s still a nice look for the Ravens to wear, and one they should be happy to get back to given their 1-0 record thus far in 2020 in these threads.

Ravens Reveal Week 4 Video

According to the Ravens, the answer to the question of how to move on is as simple as being ready for the fight. This week’s hype video revolved around that theme and that fact for Week 4.

Here’s a look:

We’re ready for the fight. Chapter 4 📖 pic.twitter.com/9gFs6kbn8A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 1, 2020

Baltimore’s loss this week may have been very frustrating, but the Ravens have known that the only way back is moving forward. With this video, this is another step toward that officially being the case.

Ravens Predicted for Huge Washington Blowout

It’s a quick turnaround week for the Ravens, who face the Washington Football Team in Week 4. Washington has been competitive this season, but theoretically are not in the same stratosphere as the Ravens, who could be angry and motivated following their blowout loss in primetime.

As radio personality Brendan Darr surmised after listening to John Harbaugh break down the loss, Washington could be in deep trouble when they get on the field this week following such a humbling Baltimore defeat.

The Ravens are going to score 50 next week against Washington, aren’t they? https://t.co/dRk5oLcFFt — Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) September 29, 2020

Not much went right for the Ravens at all against the Chiefs and they still only lost by 2 touchdowns and narrowed the gap considerably in the second half after being punched in the mouth early on in the game. That’s something which should leave the rest of Baltimore’s opponents a bit terrified the rest of the way.

The Ravens might not put up 50 points, but they could be counted on to have a much better effort in this upcoming game than they did against Kansas City. Getting humbled by another good team can always have that type of effect, especially for a team like the Ravens, who used regular season defeats to get stronger in 2019.

If the Ravens do indeed manage to blow out Washington, they will be doing so in these slick white jerseys for Week 4 and certainly look sharp while doing so.

