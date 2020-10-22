Yannick Ngakoue Fired up To Land With Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens beefed up their defense with a big move, nabbing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ahead of the trade deadline from the Minnesota Vikings, and it was a move that was long in the process.

Though Ngakoue was dealt earlier this season to the Minnesota Vikings, he had long desired landing wth the Ravens, and the team wanted to try to make something work. Ngakoue is from Maryland, and the fact he lands with his home state team has to be a huge level of comfort to the player.

Baltimore has attempted to acquire Yannick Ngakoue multiple times in recent months; Ngakoue hoped to land in Baltimore all along. He grew up in Bowie, Md., starred at Maryland, then was drafted by Jacksonville. Baltimore is his third team in three months, but what he wanted. https://t.co/B3NQfDaRqG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

Indeed, after the deal was announced, Ngakoue hopped on Twitter and shared his excitement, saying he was a part of the Ravens flock while also showing off a checkered flag, signifying he had finished his journey.

Ravens Flock🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) October 22, 2020

Going home is a big deal for players, and Ngakoue now lands with a defense which will allow him to be successful considering they are 5-1 and firmly in the hunt. If there was one thing the Ravens defense could use, it was a pass rush. The fact Ngakoue is coming to a place he’s comfortable is a big deal, as it might help him be more successful in the end.

It will be fascinating and fun to watch the fit of Ngakoue with the Ravens. Clearly, he’s very excited to join the team and come back to where it all started. Hopefully, for Ngakoue, it finishes with a major title and some huge personal success.

Yannick Ngakoue Stats

There is little doubt that Ngakoue can bring the heat in his career. Just 25 years old out of Maryland, Ngakoue is already one of the next best pass rushers in the league. Coming into this season, he’s put up 122 tackles and 37.5 sacks plus 2 interceptions during his time in the league. A 2017 Pro Bowl player, Ngakoue has also forced an impressive 14 fumbles in his career, showcasing his big play player abilities.

There is little doubt he can help the Ravens, even in spite of some lower stat totals this year. He’s had 10 tackles and 4 sacks which are solid totals, but not huge. The Ravens will love that production along their line and for their defense.

Ravens Defense Impressive During 2020

The Ravens arguably didn’t need to do anything to make the defense better. This season, it’s not a stretch to say the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Through the bye week, they statistically grade out that way. This year, the Ravens are a top 10 defense overall, and have allowed only 339 yards per game. in terms of the pass, they’ve allowed 230 yards through the air and in terms of the run, they’ve been stingy as well with just 109 rushing yards a game allowed.

In Ngakoue, they’ve added a major piece that can rush the passer and get aggressive at the quarterback. In terms of fit, this trade could be a home run for the Ravens, who could get even scarier with this move.

That’s especially true given how much Ngakoue seems to be excited to get back home.

