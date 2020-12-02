President Obama Reacts to Klay Thompson ACL Injury in Steph Curry Interview

Golden State Warriors All-Star, Klay Thompson recently had surgery to repair his torn right Achilles.

Barack Obama to Steph Curry: "Give Klay my love." pic.twitter.com/m6hgDEuO2T — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 2, 2020

While participating in an Instagram Live chat hosted by Golden State Warriors point guard, Steph Curry, Thompson’s teammate, former U.S. President Barack Obama sent his well wishes to Thompson.

“Give Klay my love,” President Obama told Curry while promoting his new book, A Promised Land.

A Promised Land is a memoir detaling President Obama’s Presidency from 2009 to 2017.

It was published on November 17, 2020 by Crown Publishing Group, it is the first of a planned two-volume series.

Klay Thompson’s latest injury was said to have happened while working out in Los Angeles, California.

Per Heavy.com’s Melvin Taylor: The injury took place just hours before the NBA’s 2020 Draft was scheduled to begin. The injury will, unfortunately, force Thompson to miss the entirety of the upcoming 2020 – 2021 NBA season, a huge blow for a Warriors team who were believed to be a title contender.

Thompson has not played NBA basketball since the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against a Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors squad.

Thompson carried Iron Man status prior to tearing his ACL tear. For those keeping score at home: prior to the NBA Finals he’d played in at least 73 regular season games in each of his past five All-Star seasons.

Last summer, Thompson signed a five-year contract with the Warriors that will pay him $190 million through 2024.

While promoting his new book which debuted on November 17, President Obama explained why people should read it. “I want folks to read that and say, ‘I can do that,'” said President Obama.

“What I want to communicate is: ‘put yourself out there, get in the arena.'”

President Obama says he wants to inspire many who read new book: "I want folks to read that and says: 'I can do that.'" "What I want to communicate is: 'put yourself out there, get in the arena.'" pic.twitter.com/Neh2s6tqHp — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 2, 2020

Obama discussed leadership: “Leadership is a skill and they’re are a bunch of ways to do it,” he said.

“The reason we won was not because I was the best candidate.

“The reason we won was because I had the best staff.

“The reason I won is because we empowered a whole team.”

Obama also discussed his viral moment of hitting a jumper after voting. “I had to pull my mask down and repeat it,” said Obama.

President Obama on "That's what I do" jumper: "I had to pull my mask down and repeat it." pic.twitter.com/mosd7phDLe — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 2, 2020

President Obama discussed voting and the 2020 Presidential Election: “No one event like an election settles things,” he said.

“Democracy is this constant process. You’re never done.

“We’re really in a moment where we’re divided right now.

“If we’re to make progress, it’s because we get past divisions that have been around for thousands of years.”

President Obama on 2020 and beyond: "No one event like an election settles things. Democracy is this constant process. You're never done." pic.twitter.com/CF4y0Ua7Ct — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 2, 2020

Steph Curry and President Obama swapped stories about being prominent in their chosen field of work and shared how their wives were driving forces in their lives.

President Obama: "There were times during my Presidency when I got the policy right. "But I was communicating with the public where I was dry." President Obama said his wife gave him balance and showed him how to use stories to drive his point home. pic.twitter.com/zisbNuN0Pp — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 2, 2020

President Obama shared that his wife gave him balance and showed him how to use stories to drive his points home during speeches.

“There were times during my Presidency when I got the policy right,” he said.

“But I was communicating with the public where I was dry.”

President Obama also shared that his wife kept him sane and loose moments before his Democratic National Convention speech in 2004. Accoring to the former President, First Lady, Michelle Obama squeezed his hand, leaned in close and said “Don’t screw it up.”

“That was perfect and exactly what I needed,” said Obama.