7 Best Bike Cases for Air Travel: Compare & Save

Instead of struggling with an unfamiliar bike, bring yours along on your next touring adventure or vacation. From hard-sided rollers to portable bags, here are the best bike cases for air travel. Flying with your bike doesn’t have to be stressful, but you’ll want to check with your airline ahead of time to ensure your bike carrier is acceptable.

What Is the Best Bike Bag for Air Travel?

Traveling comes with many unknowns, which is why we think this heavy-duty SciCon Aerotech Evolution X TSA Case is one of the best available for air travel.

Constructed with durable ABS composite for maximum protection, this carrying case is built to keep your bike out of harm's way. It's not cheap, but many cyclists agree the peace of mind is worth it to keep your prized possession safe.

The Elite Borson Bike Travel Bag stands out if you don't want to deal with disassembling your bike and putting it back together. This spacious hard-sided bike case only requires you to remove your bike's pedals and wheels. You can even keep your saddle height in place.



How Do I Pack My Bike for Air Travel?

At a minimum, you'll usually need to remove the front wheel. It may be necessary to remove the pedals and seat post as well. For larger bikes, including 29-inch mountain bikes, you may need to remove the rear wheel or handlebars to ensure your bike fits properly.

Some cases have integrated wheel storage slots, while others come with carrying cases. This can be helpful if you're bringing a larger bike, such as an e-MTB, on vacation.



How Do I Protect My Bike for Travel?

Hardshell cases are ideal for protecting your bike during travel. Many carriers are built with heavy-duty material to withstand rough handling and other situations that might cause damage.

If you're traveling with a road bike, we suggest the CyclingDeal Hard Case for Road Bikes. It's made with EVA material and has an integrated TSA lock to keep your bike and components safe.

Can You Take a Bicycle on an Airplane?

Yes, it's possible to take your bicycle on an airplane. However, it's a good idea to check with your airline to see whether they have certain restrictions in place. Some airlines may charge an additional fee for your bike bag.

If your airline doesn't offer specific guidance, Skyscanner suggests removing the pedals, removing and deflating both wheels, and turning the handlebars around.

Some bike boxes come with TSA-approved locks to reduce the risk of potential damage as your ride makes its way through security.

Although many cyclists have successfully traveled with their bikes, it's important to note that the TSA officer ultimately decides whether to allow your cargo through the checkpoint.