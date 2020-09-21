11 Best Bike Trainers for Riding Indoors

Mix up your training with bike rollers or check out our best indoor cycling bikes for more great indoor workout solutions.

Gear up to crush the competition or simply maintain your fitness during the winter using the best indoor bike trainer. Hop on the latest smart trainer to enjoy virtual rides and races on popular apps such as Zwift and Rouvy, a turbo trainer to push your limits or a basic and budget-friendly stationary bike stand.

How Do Bike Trainers Work?

You don't have to be a serious cyclist to invest in a stationary bike stand, also known as a bike trainer or a cycle trainer. As its name suggests, a stationary bike stand simply holds the bike in place while you generate resistance and power to meet your specific workout goals.

Once your bike is properly in place you can start your workout. Some trainers automatically increase resistance the harder you pedal, while others require you to twist a knob or use included controls to adjust the resistance levels according to your current fitness.

Which Bike Trainer Should I Buy?

While there are different variations of stationary bike stands, all are designed to accommodate a typical road bike. Many also fit hybrids and mountain bikes.

Resistance trainers are popular for their simplicity, affordability, and durability. Resistance levels increase the harder or faster you pedal. With this type of trainer, your own pedaling powers a fan for resistance.

A magnetic trainer offers fixed resistance using magnetic force. Unlike a wind trainer, you can't change the resistance level by pedaling harder or faster. This type of trainer is ideal for longer, steadier rides. A fluid trainer offers progressive resistance, and the levels will increase the harder and faster you pedal.

A direct drive trainer is a sound choice if you're looking for that ultimate road-like riding experience paired with quiet operation. You'll need to remove the rear wheel of your bike and connect it with the trainer. Some direct-drive trainers come with their own standard cassette, although you'll need to purchase one separately if it's not included.

Regardless of which type of indoor cycling trainer you choose, you'll want one that's sturdy and durable enough to withstand the demands of your indoor training sessions.

Which Bike Trainers Work with Zwift?

Smart bike trainers are an increasingly popular option among cyclists who don't mind spending a bit more for a more technology-filled training session. Whether you want continuous feedback during a ride or are just intrigued by the technology, this type of indoor cycling trainer typically keeps track of your speed, cadence, power, and more.

An increasing number of the best indoor bike trainers on the market today work with Zwift as well as Rouvy, TrainerRoad, Sufferfest and other popular apps. Some of our top picks include the Saris M2, Kinetic Road Machine Smart 2, TACX Neo 2T and the Kinetic Rock and Roll Control.

Are Smart Bike Trainers worth It?

Many of the best bike trainers are ANT+ compatible, meaning they need a separate dongle to work properly. Some trainers are Bluetooth-ready, but the best indoor bike trainers for connectivity are ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible. Either way, once your smart trainer is properly set up you can start on a virtual ride to inject a bit more variety and excitement into a typical indoor training ride.

How Do I Set My Bike up on the Trainer?

Some of the best indoor cycling trainers let you directly attach the rear axle and cassette, which replaces the rear wheel of the bike. This option can help save your bike's tire while providing a smoother connection.

However, not every axle or drivetrain is compatible with this type of trainer. Bike trainers with a traditional wheel drive operate by pressing against the rear tire. While this option is typically less expensive than direct mount trainers it can also produce more noise and wear out tires relatively quickly.

If you could use some extra guidance, check out this great How To Set Up A Turbo Trainer video on YouTube.

Are Trainers Bad for Your Bike?

Unless your bike isn't installed properly (you'll most likely notice right away if this is the case), a trainer won't harm your bike. However, it's important to keep in mind that trainers can cause your rear tire to wear out faster. A trainer tire is another solid investment, as even the best indoor bike trainers can put a lot of stress on a rear tire. It's important to find the right tire size for your bike. In addition to saving you the stress of having to replace your rear tire after a season on the trainer (or even halfway through depending on how much you ride). Trainer tires can also help dampen trainer-related noise.

Frequent sweat-inducing sessions can also potentially harm your bike if it's not properly protected. Aside from cleaning the bike after each workout on your indoor cycling trainer, you may want to invest in a sweat net. Most sweat nets take up a minimal amount of space and won't intrude much on your handlebar space. Several nets also come with waterproof phone pouches for your smartphone.

