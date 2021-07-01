9 Best Blade Putters for Any Golfer

Maybe you can hit the ball a country mile, but if you can’t get it done on the green, your scorecards won’t be worth looking at. But don’t fret, finding good putters these days is too easy. The putter isn’t going to do all the work, but the technology used in golf clubs these days is designed to lessen the burden on your stroke, whether you’re a pro or average Joe. So we’ve compiled a list of some of the best blade putters below to make it easy for you. Take a look at the pros and cons to see which is the right putter for.
1. Odyssey White Hot OG 1 Blade PutterPrice: $219.99Pros:
- Original White Hot insert features two-part urethane technology and is very popular with Tour professionals
- Silver PVD finish combines with thin milled surface provided a stylish, classic design
- Available with a stainless steel or Stroke Lab shaft with a gray DFX rubber grip
- A bit on the pricey side
- Some users weren't a fan of the stock shaft
Golfers asked for it and Odyssey delivered. The White Hot OG 1 features the original two-piece urethane insert, finally going back to the technology that made this putter a favorite among Tour professionals and average Joes.
There is a silver PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish with very thin millings on the surface that provide a sleek, classic look. The OG 1 is available with either a stainless steel or a multi-material Stroke Lab shaft. It has a gray DFX rubber grip. The putter comes in lengths of 33, 34, or 35 inches and has a 3 degree loft.
In addition to the #1, you can get the #1 Wide Slant, which is also a blade putter. Odyssey is widely regarded for making the best blade putters for both Tour pros and weekend players.
Find more Odyssey White Hot OG 1 Blade Putter information and reviews here.
2. Cleveland Golf Frontline 4.0 PutterPrice: $179.99Pros:
Cons:
- Tungsten Forward Weighting & Center of Gravity (CG) is closer to the face for more forgiveness
- Speed Optimized Face Technology is designed to distribute ball speeds across the face to get more consistent distances
- 2135 Technology ensures perfect alignment each time
- Quantities are limited as it's an older model
- Some users didn't like the grip
- Some users felt it didn't have a great feel/sound
Featuring innovative technology designed to provide more consistency and forgiveness, the Cleveland Golf Frontline 4.0 Putter has a slight arc stroke type.
This putter has Tungsten Forward Weighting and the Center of Gravity (CG) closer to face for more accuracy and forgiveness. The Speed Optimized Face Technology is designed to distribute ball speeds across a wider range of the face for more consistent performance with distance. And the 2135 Technology ensures perfect alignment on every putt. The sightlines are raised 21.35 millimeters off the ground, which is the exact radius of a golf ball.
With a 3 degree loft, midsize rubber grip, and a stainless steel shaft, the Frontline 4.0 has a 70 degree lie with a head weight of 350 grams.
Find more Cleveland Golf Frontline 4.0 Putter information and reviews here.
3. Evnroll ER2 PutterPrice: $368.95Pros:
Cons:
- Sweet Face Technology has closely spaced grooves that create ideal roll and softer impact
- Larger sweet spot helps reduce miss-hits for more forgiveness and consistency
- 15 grams added to head for stability and an extra 120 gram counter weighted grip for improved control
- A bit on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited
- Some users felt it took a while to get used to the gravity grip
The Evnroll ER2 Putter is highlighted by Sweet Face Technology, which uses closely spaced milled grooves better accuracy and consistency.
Weight was added to the head (15 grams) and grip (120 grams) for more stability and control. There are two unpainted dots to either side of the center sightline for added reference at address.
The larger sweet spot covers a wider area of the face provides added forgiveness even on off-center hits.
While you might not be very familiar with Evnroll, they’ve been named to Golf Digest’s Gold List for the best blade putters.
4. Cobra King Vintage Sport-45 PutterPrice: $249.00Pros:
Cons:
- SIK Face Technology features an aluminum face insert for added accuracy
- The Descending Loft Technology (DLT) uses a descending launch top to bottom of the face to cater to all types of strokes
- Classic blade shape uses 304 stainless steel and has a single sightline for proper alignment at address
- A bit pricey
- Quantities might be limited
- Adjustable weighting system, but the weights are sold separately
The Cobra King Vintage Sport-45 Putter is highlighted by SIK Golf technology, which includes an aluminum face insert with Descending Loft Technology (DLT), which combine to provide more consistency and accuracy.
The DLT, which is patented by SIK Golf, offers a descending loft from top to bottom (4 degrees at the top, then 3, 2, and 1 degree at the bottom). This provides a wide range of consistent launch for all players whether you have an ascending, descending, or neutral stroke.
The classic blade putter uses 304 stainless steel has a single, easy-to-see sightline for a more accurate alignment at address.
Find more Cobra King Vintage Sport-45 Putter information and reviews here.
-
5. Ping Heppler Anser 2 PutterPrice: $350.00Pros:
Cons:
- Solid Face Technology has an all-steel face with heel-toe weighting
- The shaft can adjust between 32 and 36 inches and the lie angle and loft can also be changed for a custom setup
- Copper face combines with the black back (with a single sightline) for a distinctive look at address
- It's expensive
- The adjustable shaft might not be for everyone
- Some users felt there wasn't much feedback from the sound on contact
One of the most useful and unique features of the Ping Heppler Ansel 2 Putter is the shaft, which can be adjusted between 32 and 36 inches, allowing for a custom length. The lie angle can be adjusted +/-4 degrees from 20 and the loft +/-3 from 3 degrees.
The Solid Face Technology is a all-steel and provides excellent feel, sound, and feedback on contact. You’ll get a disinctive and clear view at address thanks to the copper face and black back, which has a single white sightline.
The Ping Heppler is also a Golf Digest Gold List winner..
Find more Ping Heppler Anser 2 Putter information and reviews here.
-
6. TaylorMade Truss TB2 PutterPrice: $229.99Pros:
Cons:
- Designed to limit twisting to help with consistency and accuracy
- Pure Roll Insert and 45 degree grooves helps increase topspin and forward roll over a variety of greens
- Adjustable sole weights allows you to change of the Center of Gravity (CG) to cater to your stroke
- Some users might find it might take a while to get used to the design
- Some users felt it had a muffled, quieter sound, so there was less feedback on contact
- Adjustable sole weighting might take a while for new players to get used to
A unique design and technology highlight the TaylorMade Truss TB2 Putter, which is designed to provide a firm feel on contact and add forgiveness.
The Truss design helps limit twisting, while the Colbalt Blue Pure Roll Insert combines with the 45 degree grooves for increased topspin and forward roll on all shapes of greens. The two connection points joins the hosel and topline to promote stability.
There are also adjustable sole weights that’ll allow you to customize the Center of Gravity (CG) to cater to your stroke. The putter has a 3 degree loft and a 120 gram KBS Stepless Stability Chrome Shaft.
Find more TaylorMade Truss TB2 Putter information and reviews here.
-
7. SIK Pro C Series Plumber's Neck PutterPrice: $399.99Pros:
Cons:
- Patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT) has 4 degrees of loft at t he top of the face and the bottom 1 degree
- 100 percent CNC milled from 303 stainless steel blocks
- The single sightline pops off the back flange to help get perfect alignment at address
- It's quite expensive
- It might take a few weeks to ship
- Probably a bit much for beginners
SIK makes arguably some of the best blade putters and the Pro C Series (this one with a Plumber’s Neck) as evidenced of how many PGA Tour players have used them — and won.
It is highlighted SIK’s patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT), sees the top of the face with a 4 degree loft, then each plane descending 1 degree to the bottom. So basically this putter caters to all strokes whether you have an ascending, descending, or neutral attack angle. You can expect more consistent launch angles on each putt, helping you shave strokes off your round.
The single sightline offers excellent contrast as it’s located on the back flange, so it’ll promote better alignment at address.
Other features include 100 percent CNC milling from 303 stainless steel blocks, a 370 gram head, a 72 degree lie, and a headcover.
Find more SIK Pro C Series Plumber's Neck Putter information and reviews here.
-
8. Titleist Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport PutterPrice: $599.00Pros:
Cons:
- A re-designed plumbing neck is positioned slightly back from the leading edge for better visibility
- Uses performance balanced tungsten sole weighting to create a larger sweet spot for better balance and weight distribution
- Milled from solid 303 stainless steel produces excellent feel and performance
- It'll cost a decent amount of money
- Quantities might be limited
Scotty Cameron is synonymous with some of the most popular and best blade putters in the world, based by the number of star PGA players use them. And the Special Select Newport is no different.
Some of the top highlights include a re-designed plumber neck, which allows for improved visibility at address; performance balanced tungsten sole weighting for more stability and forgiveness; and fine milled construction from 303 stainless steel, leading to top-notch feel and consistency.
Other features of the Special Select Newport, which is ideal for an arc stroke, include curved lines, medium toe flow, and a thinner topline.
Find more Titleist Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport Putter information and reviews here.
-
9. Odyssey O-Works #1 PutterPrice: $169.99Pros:
Cons:
- Microhinge insert technology combines with a stainless steel plate to create more topspin and superior roll
- Black finish, prompted by PGA Tour feedback, supplies a clear, simple view at address
- The full shaft offset will keep your hands ahead of the leading edge for a more upward ball strike
- Some users felt it didn't have the best feel on contact
- Some users didn't like the lighter weight pistol grip (but that can always be changed)
- The all black finish might shows signs of wear after a while
The second Callaway entry on this list is the Odyssey O-Works #1 comes at very good value, but provides all you need for smooth, consistent putts.
The Microhinge stainless steel insert couples with the Thermoplastic Elastomer Feel Layer to promote ideal topspin for better forward roll and distance control. The black finish, preferred by many pros, includes a single, easy-to-see sightline so you can get perfect alignment at address.
Other ways the O-Works #1 can help you on the greens: EyeFit Putting Fitting System, which helps you select the correct hosel position; the 2-Dash classification, which helps players who tend to keep their eyes behind the ball at address; and the full shaft offset, which will keep your hands ahead of the leading edge to help get an upward ball strike.
Find more Odyssey O-Works #1 Putter information and reviews here.
