9 Best Blade Putters for Any Golfer

Golfers asked for it and Odyssey delivered. The White Hot OG 1 features the original two-piece urethane insert, finally going back to the technology that made this putter a favorite among Tour professionals and average Joes.

There is a silver PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish with very thin millings on the surface that provide a sleek, classic look. The OG 1 is available with either a stainless steel or a multi-material Stroke Lab shaft. It has a gray DFX rubber grip. The putter comes in lengths of 33, 34, or 35 inches and has a 3 degree loft.

In addition to the #1, you can get the #1 Wide Slant, which is also a blade putter. Odyssey is widely regarded for making the best blade putters for both Tour pros and weekend players.

