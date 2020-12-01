15 Best e-Bike Conversion Kits

The best e-bike conversion kits turn your existing bike into a more powerful version of its former self and can be more cost-effective than purchasing a new e-bike upfront. Whether you’re looking for an electric bike conversion kit for your road bike, mountain bike or even a fat tire bike , or you want an electric bike kit for your commuter bike, there’s a kit for everyone on this list.

Are E-bike Conversion Kits Good?

Maybe you have an old bike (or two) lying around that you just can't bring yourself to part with, or you're intrigued by the thought of trying out the power of an electric motor without the potentially high upfront cost of an e-bike. Either way, electric bike conversion kits give you the flexibility of choosing which bike you want to use along with the type of kit that works best for you and your bike.

There is no standard for installing an e-bike conversion kit, so you'll need to decide whether you want a rear-wheel kit or a front wheel kit. Both options involve removing the existing tire and replacing it with the motor and any necessary components, such as a crank arm or a speed sensor.

Some electric bicycle kits are easier to install than others, especially if you have some previous experience working on a bike. Don't worry if you're not mechanically inclined, however, as most conversion kit enthusiasts are able to make it through the installation process without issue.

Which Are the Best E-bike Conversion Kits?

Generally speaking, the more you spend to get an e-bike conversion kit, the more power and performance you can expect. You don't need to splurge on the most expensive electric bicycle kit available, however, as the best e-bike conversion kits largely depend on your bike, riding habits and the amount of riding you'll be doing. For example, if you typically use your bike for shorter rides, you can get away with less power and performance.

According to Easyebiking.com, you can get an e-bike conversion kit with 350 watts of power and a 10Ah (ampere hour) battery for shorter distances. If you frequently head out on longer rides or often find yourself riding over rougher terrain, such as mud and rocks, you might want to consider an e-bike conversion kit with 500 to 750 watts and a 40Ah battery.

Can I Convert My Bike to an E-bike?

You can convert many different types of bikes into an e-bike. Front hub conversion kits tend to be the more popular and more affordable type of e-bike conversion kit. One of the biggest draws of a front hub conversion kit is that it often doesn't require special tools for installation. To properly convert your bike, you often simply need to remove the front wheel, replace it with the one in the kit and set up the wire from the hub to the controller to complete the installation.

On the other hand, rear hub conversion kits can be trickier to install. However, fans of rear hub kits praise the rear placement because it provides a more balanced ride and doesn't require you to use as much wire.

Another option is direct drive to the rear wheels. According to WheelsGo, the advantage of this setup is that it can be more efficient overall, as the electric motor is bolted onto the frame, with a chain running to the rear wheel. Most of these types of e-bike conversion kits are also affordably priced, making them a practical entry-level option. However, these electric bicycle conversion kits can be a bit bulky and may require extra parts to assemble.

