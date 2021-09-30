11 Best Folding Exercise Bikes: Compare & Save

If you want an exercise bike that’s foldable and easy to store out of sight, consider a folding exercise bike. They’re light and highly portable and can be wheeled into a closet or against a wall to save space. The resistance isn’t as heavy as a spin bike, but you can definitely increase your heart rate and even keep your weight stable.
As with a smart workout mirror, a foldable stationary bike offers many benefits in a compact footprint. Many bikes come with resistance bands to burn more calories and tone your arms while you ride.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $120.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $194.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Murtisol Folding Exercise BikePrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included twister plate works different body parts
- Comes with resistance bands to strengthen the upper body
- Folds completely to save space
- Only records distance in kilometers
- Resistance bands aren't very sturdy
- Cross bar is high for shorter riders
With extras such as a phone holder and a twister plate, you can mix up your home workouts with this Murtisol folding bike. It also comes with elastic resistance bands to strengthen your upper body. The bike folds easily to save space and can be stored in a closet or empty corner of your workout room. You can even fold and unfold the twister plate to conserve space.
Riding Experience
You can mix up your workouts and target different parts of your body using the integrated twister plate. Built with push-up handles, it targets different muscle groups than the bike. The twister plate helps strengthen your core and can be used for various exercises.
Although this bike’s eight magnetic resistance levels are standard for this type of home exercise bike, they’re plenty for beginners. You can twist the central knob to the left or right to change the resistance. This bike is smooth and quiet, so you can work out at any time.
Display
The 3.5-inch LCD screen is slightly larger than the LCD displays on other bikes in this price range. You don’t have to toggle through modes to get the information you’re looking for, as the screen simultaneously shows your speed, time, distance, calories and RPM. However, the distance is only recorded in kilometers. Integrated pulse sensors in the handlebars show your heart rate for a more comprehensive overview of your current fitness level.
Fit and Size
If your inseam is between 31 and 36 inches, you should comfortably fit on this bike. However, the crossbar can be a bit high to swing your leg over if you’re on the shorter side. A step stool can give the necessary stability and extra height to comfortably clear the bar.
You can adjust the seat in six ways to find the most appropriate height. The weight limit is 264 pounds.
When folded, this bike measures just 20″L x 23″W x 55″H. You can fold the bike and the twister plate to save space.
Comfort
Although this bike seat is padded, riders are divided over whether it’s comfortable enough on its own. Some cyclists, especially those who ride regularly or for longer distances, prefer to add a cushion or a gel cover.
If you struggle with lower back issues or just want some extra support, this bike’s padded back pad is a nice addition. Not many other bikes in this price range have this feature, which also makes this Murtisol folding bike a safer choice for seniors.
Assembly
As with other bikes in this price range, you’ll need to apply some elbow grease to put your bike together. However, all the tools are included and the instructions are clear enough. On average, it takes users between 30 and 60 minutes to assemble this folding exercise bike.
Reliability
Although this bike doesn’t have any common issues, there are some complaints about an initial knocking sound in the wheel during the initial break-in period. Otherwise, the bike appears to be well-built.
-
2. XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise BikePrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Precision-balanced flywheel for a smooth ride
- Handlebar-mounted pulse grips
- Folds to a compact size for easy storage
- Not designed for riders over 5'10"
- Can be hard for petite riders to mount and dismount
- Display readings aren't very accurate
If you want a stationary bike for home use but don’t have extra space, this folding XTERRA bike is for you. It folds almost completely in half and requires a minimal amount of storage room. The bike weighs just over 30 pounds, so you can conveniently move it after a workout. Built-in transport wheels allow you to move the bike out of the way.
Riding Experience
A precision-balanced 3.3-pound flywheel with magnetic resistance provides smooth and efficient pedaling without friction. This bike also comes with a quiet belt drive system that won’t disturb sleeping babies or napping spouses.
As with most bikes in this price range, the XTERRA has eight resistance levels. You can turn the dial knob to increase or decrease resistance to make workouts harder or easier. Constructed with a sturdy X-frame and thick steel tubing, this bike won’t rock or tip as you ride.
LCD Display
Although the LCD window on this bike measures just 2″ x 1″, it displays all the necessary information. Glance down to view your distance covered, time, speed, calories and pulse. Handlebar-mounted sensors keep tabs on your heart rate, and the readout shows up on the screen. The console runs on two AA batteries.
Size and Fit
This bike’s assembled dimensions are 31.89″L x 18.1″W x 43.30″H. The frame folds in half for folded dimensions of 18.1″L x 18.1″W x 50.79″H. When folded, it only needs 18.1″ x 18.1″ of floor space for storage. This bike weighs just 32 pounds when fully assembled, which makes it lightweight for easy portability.
If you stand between 4’10” and 5’10” tall, you will probably fit on the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Bike. It’s not recommended for taller riders. The weight limit is 225 pounds.
Comfort
Many cyclists find the large, anatomically designed seat comfortable, even during workouts that last more than 20 minutes. If you need more padding, consider upgrading your ride with a gel seat cover.
Assembly
Although professional assembly is available, many users find assembly quick and simple. The instructions are clear and all necessary tools are included. Some minor assembly is required, including the handlebars, seat, pedals and stabilizer feet. Based on user reviews, you can expect to spend 30 to 60 minutes putting the bike together.
Reliability
Each XTERRA Fitness Folding Bike comes with a 1-year frame warranty. There’s also a 90-day warranty for the brakes and components. Several users say that this bike appears to be durable over time.
Find more XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike information and reviews here.
-
3. ATIVAFIT Folding Cycling BikePrice: $139.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contour seat is soft and comfortable
- Frame folds flat to store in small spaces
- Available with a padded back seat
- Doesn't come with resistance bands
- May not comfortably fit taller users
- Can move slightly on hard floors since it's so light
The ATIVAFIT indoor cycling bike is affordable and reliable, with enough resistance for beginners who don’t want to throw away money on a bike that they may or may not use. This folding bike also holds up well over time, which makes it one of the best foldable exercise bikes for your money. You can easily fold the frame flat and wheel the bike out of the way. Separate versions are available if you need a larger seat or a padded back for recumbent riding.
Riding Experience
You can get your heart rate up with the 8 levels of magnetic resistance on this bike. It’s not as challenging as a studio bike, but there’s enough resistance for beginners to feel like they’re working up a sweat. If you live in an apartment, this bike is quiet enough so that you can listen to music or watch TV at a comfortable volume.
Display and Device Holder
The display is basic, but it shows your speed, distance, time, calories and heart rate. To see how hard your heart is working, just grab the heart rate sensors on the handles and check the readout on the display.
If you prefer to ride to the beat of your favorite songs or catch up on your favorite Netflix series, you can prop up a smartphone or tablet. Most smartphones are small enough to avoid blocking the display, but the numbers might get cut off if you have a bigger device. Tablets and iPads up to 10 inches should comfortably fit.
Size and Fit
ATIVAFIT recommends this bike for riders between 4’10” and 6’10” tall. However, several users mention that it can be hard to extend your legs completely if you’re over 6′. You can adjust the seat between 26 and 32 inches to fit different users. The weight limit is 265 pounds.
This bike stands 6.7″L x 15.8″W x 45.7″H on the floor and 26.2″L x 15.8″W x 45.6″H when folded. It weighs 34.2 pounds when fully assembled, so you can carry the bike and move it out of the way when it’s not being used. However, it may also move slightly on hardwood floors since it’s so light. You can purchase a treadmill mat to keep the bike stable as you ride.
Comfort
Many cyclists find the wide, padded seat comfortable, even on longer rides. If you need extra cushioning you can slip on a gel seat cover. This folding bike doesn’t have a padded back, which is something to keep in mind if you’re looking for additional support or you want to ride in a recumbent position.
Assembly
Most users agree the assembly instructions are clear and direct, which makes it easier to put the bike together. All the necessary tools are included. It takes around 45 minutes to assemble the bike.
Reliability
Overall, this bike appears to be reliable with regular use. It’s covered by a 1-year warranty and 120 days on parts.
-
4. Exerpeutic Bluetooth Smart Foldable Bike with Resistance BandsPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large window LCD display is easy to read
- Eight levels of adjustable resistance
- Maintenance-free magnetic resistance system
- Weighs over 50 pounds
- Paid subscription required to access all app services
- Prone to weak pedal bearings
Instead of staring at the wall or out a window, you can stay engaged by tracking your workouts and getting activity reports when you’re done. This Exerpeutic Bluetooth Smart bike comes with a free accompanying app, but you can upgrade to access trainer-led workouts and personalized workout programs. There’s also a built-in device holder to make the time go by faster.
Riding Experience
This bike has magnetic resistance, which uses magnets to create tension. Although it’s more expensive to manufacture than a contact resistance system with felt pads, you’ll benefit because the parts don’t need to touch to create resistance. This means minimal maintenance over time, which saves you time and money.
There are eight resistance levels, which is standard for this type of bike. You can make the pedaling harder or easier by twisting the resistance knob in the middle.
Arm resistance bands are included if you’re craving a full-body workout. They’re also easy to remove if you prefer to cycle without the bands.
Bluetooth Connectivity and App
One of the key features of this bike is its MyCloudFitness app. You just need to connect your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth to get started. The app works with iOS and Android devices. You’ll get basic workout tracking and activity reports with the free version. If you want personalized workout programs and access to hundreds of trainer-led videos, you’ll need to pay for a subscription.
You can use this bike without the app if you prefer. There’s also a built-in device holder to store your phone or tablet.
LCD Display
The 3.3″ x 1.5″ LCD display shows your distance, time, speed, calories burned, heart rate and odometer. A large window makes it easy to read.
Size and Fit
Exerpeutic recommends this bike for riders who are 5’1″ and up. The seat is adjustable to accommodate different user heights.
This bike measures 37.5″L x 22″W x 47.5″H when it’s set up. You can fold the frame for storage. With the frame folded, the bike is 22″L x 20″W x 57″H.
Although the bike folds for storage, it weighs 51.6 pounds, which is heavy for a folding bike. However, it has storage wheels to smoothly roll out of the way when you’re done working out.
Comfort
Many riders find the wide seat on this bike quite comfortable, even on longer rides. It’s 2.75 inches thick and features a foam interior for added cushioning and support.
Assembly
Between its thorough instructions and the fact that it comes with all the necessary parts for assembly, it shouldn’t take long to put this bike together. Most users average 40 to 60 minutes. Even though there are lots of parts, they’re grouped together by step to make your life easier.
Reliability
This Exerpeutic foldable bike is covered by a 1-year frame warranty and 90 days for components. Although it’s not a common complaint, a few users caution about the weak pedal bearings. Otherwise, the bike appears to hold up well over time.
Purchase the Exerpeutic Bluetooth Smart Foldable Bike with Resistance Bands here.
-
5. LEIKE X Bike 2200Price: $189.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used in recumbent and stationary positions
- Device holder can fit a smartphone or tablet
- HD display shows calories, distance, speed, heart rate and more
- Screen letters are hard to read
- Seat isn't very comfortable
- Confusing assembly instructions
If you want a quiet exercise bike that won’t disturb your neighbors, consider the LEIKE X Bike. It has a smooth magnetic resistance system that lets you pedal without waking up those around you. The only noise they might hear is the sound of your favorite music or cycling instructor blasting from your smartphone or tablet, but that’s on you. When you’re done, you can quickly fold up the bike and move it out of the way.
Riding Experience
There are 10 levels of magnetic resistance, which is slightly more than the standard 8 levels found on most bikes. You can also ride in recumbent or stationary positions. This targets different muscle groups and adds variety to keep your home workouts interesting.
You can cycle without disturbing others, as this bike’s magnetic resistance system isn’t noisy. It’s also maintenance-free, so you can spend more time working out.
Display and Device Holder
There’s plenty of room to set up a smartphone or tablet on the device holder. You can watch YouTube or follow along with your favorite cycling instructors to work up a sweat. A separate phone slot in front allows you to work out with both devices at once.
The display is basic, but it shows your speed, time, distance, calories and heart rate. With integrated pulse sensors on the sides, you can train in the heart rate zone that’s best for your current fitness level. Aim for a target heart rate between 50 to 70% of your maximum heart rate during moderate efforts and 70 to 85% during vigorous sessions, according to the American Heart Association.
Size and Fit
This indoor cycling bike accommodates most riders between 5’1″ and 6’4″. The seat is adjustable between 29.5 and 33.5 inches to accommodate a wide range of user heights, making it a suitable choice for the whole family. It’s suitable for heavier riders with a weight capacity of 300 pounds.
You can easily fold this bike to save space. It measures 26″L x 16″W x 47″H on the floor and 13″L x 16″W x 52″H when folded. The total weight is just over 39 pounds, so you can lift and maneuver the bike out of the way.
Comfort
Riding with a seat that’s too narrow or doesn’t have enough padding can be a pain in the butt. Everyone is different, so a seat that’s comfortable for you may cause another cyclist discomfort. This bike has a padded seat that’s 7 inches wide, which keeps your weight on the sitz bones instead of the surrounding soft tissue to minimize aches and pains. You can adjust the seat to seven levels for a more personalized fit. However, the backrest isn’t adjustable.
Assembly
All the required assembly tools are included, so you don’t have to waste time looking around for the right tools for the job. Several users comment that assembly is quick and easy, and can take between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on your skill level. However, the instructions for the pedals aren’t very clear.
Reliability
Although there are several plastic components, the main components are made with aluminum for long-lasting performance. This bike is covered by a 1-year warranty and appears to hold up well over time.
-
6. Marcy Foldable Upright Exercise BikePrice: $120.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Crisp LCD shows time, distance, odometer and calories
- Resistance is easily controlled by a large black knob
- Frame folds quickly and easily for storage
- Seat can feel uncomfortable on longer rides
- Pedals and handles don't fold flat
- Not recommended for standing
The Marcy Foldable Upright Exercise Bike is ideal for beginners and anyone who wants to sneak in a few low to moderately intense rides a few days a week. It’s easy to assemble and folds for storage. This bike offers eight resistance levels to get increase your heart rate with minimal impact on your joints. With a magnetic resistance system, you don’t need to worry about regular maintenance.
Riding Experience
If you’re looking for a quiet exercise bike, you’ll find it here. The adjustable magnetic resistance system creates realistic tension yet operates noiselessly, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing others.
Another advantage is its maintenance-free design. Unlike contact resistance bikes, which rely on felt pads for resistance, magnetic resistance bikes have magnets to create tension. Since the magnets never actually contact the flywheel, this system lasts longer and requires virtually no maintenance over time.
There are eight resistance levels, which is standard for most folding exercise bikes. Several users say the resistance gets noticeably more challenging with each level and feels smooth on all settings. The resistance is controlled by a large black knob that’s easy to reach and is clearly labeled. Some bikes offer more resistance, though, which makes this Marcy foldable exercise bike a solid investment for beginner and intermediate cyclists.
LCD Display
The display is small and basic, with easily visible numbers. You can track your time, distance, odometer and calories. A scan mode shows each metric every 4 seconds. This display is battery-powered and should last for several months with regular use. It’s easy to swap out the batteries as needed.
Fit and Size
Instead of providing a height range, Marcy recommends this bike for riders with an inseam between 28 and 33 inches. If you don’t know your inseam, measure the distance from just below your crotch to the bottom of your ankle.
When assembled, the bike measures 32″L x 18″W x 42″H. It measures 14″L x 18″W x 51″H when folded. Although it folds to save space, it’s worth noting that the pedals and handlebars don’t fold flat.
This bike supports up to 250 pounds. It weighs 37 pounds, so you can slide it to the side or store it in a closet when your workout is finished.
Comfort
If you’re just hopping on for an occasional workout, the high-density foam padded seat that comes with the bike will probably be fine. However, some cyclists who use the bike regularly recommend wearing padded bike shorts for a more comfortable ride.
You can use athletic shoes with these adjustable pedals. Large, textured surfaces prevent your feet from sliding around. Marcy doesn’t recommend standing on this bike, so you can comfortably adjust the straps to accommodate your feet during seated rides.
Reliability
Users comment that this bike holds up well over time, even after several months with regular use. One minor complaint is that the bolts may loosen slightly over time, but you can simply tighten them when that happens. This bike is covered by a 2-year warranty.
-
7. BARWING Foldable Magnetic Resistance Stationary BikePrice: $194.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a built-in device tab
- Adjustable cage pedals keep feet secure
- Includes transport wheels for storage
- Seat isn't very comfortable
- Frame doesn't lock in an upright position
- Resistance is on the lighter side
If you’re looking for a stable exercise bike, consider the BARWING Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike. It has a heavy-duty frame that supports up to 300 pounds, which is slightly more than most other bikes in this price range. An x-type frame prevents tipping and wobbling for a more stable ride. This bike folds for storage and only requires 1.5 square feet, making it a practical investment for apartments, condos and small spaces.
Riding Experience
With 16 resistance levels, this bike has more resistance than many others in this price range. You can easily adjust the levels by twisting the center knob. Even though there are more options, some riders wish there was more resistance on the highest levels.
You can use the attached resistance bands to work your upper body on the bike, or strengthen your legs off the bike. The bands can be removed if you’d rather not use them.
This bike delivers a stable and quiet ride with magnetic resistance. It requires very little maintenance for long-lasting performance.
LCD Display
The built-in display is basic, but it shows your calories, distance, speed, time and odometer. There’s a built-in device holder if you want to stream content as you ride.
Fit and Size
You can adjust this bike in several ways for a more personalized fit. There are eight options for the seat cushion height and two for the seat cushion angle. This bike can be used in upright, recumbent or semi-recumbent positions for your comfort.
The seat adjusts to fit different user heights. However, BARWING doesn’t include a recommended height or inseam range for this bike. This bike seems to fit some riders as short as 5’1″, but you’ll need to check the manufacturer if you’re on the taller or shorter side.
Constructed with a heavy-duty X-type frame, this folding exercise bike doesn’t easily tip or wobble. It’s built to support riders up to 300 pounds.
This bike measures 27.6″-32.2″L x 22.3″W x 41.3-46.5″H when assembled. When folded, it takes up around 1.5 square feet of floor space. However, the frame doesn’t completely lock in the upright position.
Comfort
Some cyclists find the seat uncomfortable for rides over 30 minutes. If you plan on using this bike frequently or for extended workouts, you may want to replace the seat.
Assembly
Although the assembly instructions aren’t always clear, many users report that assembly isn’t too challenging. It helps that most bolts are already in place when the bike arrives. Prepare to spend around an hour putting your BARWING folding exercise bike together.
Reliability
Overall, this bike appears to be reliable over time. It’s covered by a 1-year manufacturing warranty. If an issue arises, the manufacturer suggests contacting their professional customer service team for assistance.
Find more BARWING Foldable Magnetic Resistance Stationary Bike information and reviews here.
-
8. pooboo Foldable Exercise BikePrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes resistance bands and dumbbells for an upper body workout
- Resistance control knob has easily visible markings
- Large 5.5-pound flywheel provides a smooth ride
- Weight limit is slightly lower than most similarly priced bikes
- Pedals can occasionally squeak during rides
- Dumbbells aren't very heavy
The pooboo Folding Exercise Bike comes with dumbbells and resistance bands, so you can tone your upper body and burn extra calories. These extra weights are included and nest conveniently on the bike’s frame. You can remove them when it’s time to fold up the bike for storage.
Riding Experience
A few other bikes in this price range also come with resistance bands, but this pooboo folding exercise bike also includes dumbbells. They’re not as heavy-duty as most workout dumbbells you’d find at the gym, but there’s enough resistance to work your upper body as you pedal.
Unless you’re an avid cyclist, the eight magnetic resistance levels should be enough to work up a sweat. However, the precision balanced 5.5-pound flywheel delivers an especially smooth ride. Aside from a few minor squeaks that can occur during the break-in period, this bike is quiet enough for after-hours workouts.
LCD Display
A built-in LCD display shows your speed, time, calories and distance at the same time, so you don’t have to toggle between modes to find crucial workout information. You’ll also see your heart rate data in real-time.
Size and Fit
Once you set up your pooboo folding exercise bike, here are the approximate dimensions: 11.02″L x 16.14″W x 51.57″H. This bike folds in half for convenient storage. Its folded dimensions are 15″L x 10″W x 45″H. With a total weight of 47 pounds, it’s one of the heavier folding bikes on our list. This is something to keep in mind if you plan on frequently carrying or moving the bike.
This bike adjusts to fit riders between 5’3″ and 6’1″, according to the manufacturer’s website. It has a maximum user weight of 200 pounds, which is slightly less than the average folding bike in this price range.
Comfort
Equipped with a fully padded seat, this bike has ample cushioning for longer rides. It’s approximately 8 inches wide for full support. However, a few riders find the seat uncomfortable, especially on longer rides. A gel seat can make rides more pleasant.
With five adjustable height levels and a backrest, this folding exercise bike is a comfortable choice for riders seeking a personalized fit and lower back support. The backrest folds for storage.
Assembly
Although assembly is relatively quick and simple, the necessary tools come with the bike. The body is already assembled, so you’ll just need to attach the pedals, stabilizing feet and the seat. An instruction booklet is included to guide you through the process. In total, it should take less than an hour to put this bike together, so you can set up the bike and get on with your day.
Reliability
Each bike is covered by a 1-year warranty, according to the manufacturer’s website. A few users reported pedals falling off, but this doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue.
Find more pooboo Foldable Exercise Bike information and reviews here.
-
9. Magic Life Folding Magnetic BikePros:
Cons:
- Comfortable high-density cushion
- Folds almost completely to save 80% space
- Includes resistance bands for arm workouts
- Not designed for standing out of the saddle
- Resistance is too light for avid cyclists
- Assembly instructions can be confusing
If you’re looking for a folding bike that fits taller riders, the Magic Life Folding Magnetic Bike has an adjustable seat that fits people up to 6’7″. It can also accommodate riders under 5’0″. You can use the bike in recumbent or upright positions to find the most comfortable position for your workouts. Once it’s folded, the bike is less than half its original size, and conveniently tucks into a corner or under your bed.
Riding Experience
Workouts are smooth and quiet with this bike’s magnetic resistance system. Constructed with a sturdy steel frame, it’s less likely to tip or move around as you ride. Still, it’s best to stay seated instead of riding out of the saddle, as you would on an indoor spin bike.
You can choose between 10 magnetic resistance levels, although even the highest levels might not be enough to satisfy avid cyclists. A central knob lets you quickly and easily adjust the resistance.
This folding bike can be used in recumbent and upright positions to target specific muscle groups and add some variety to your workouts. There are also built-in resistance bands to work your arms and upper body, so you can burn more calories.
Display and Media Stand
Although the media stand isn’t huge, it’s large enough to fit a smartphone or tablet or iPad. You can quickly set up your device then stream your favorite content, including workout videos. However, the device will block the LCD display, which shows basics such as your speed, distance, time, calories and odometer.
Size and Fit
When assembled, this bike measures 45.28″L x 14.96″W x 8.27″H. You can easily fold it up for storage. Once folded, it only measures 12.6″L x 16.5″W x 53.5″H, so you can tuck it into a corner or slide it into a closet until your next workout.
If you’re looking for a bike that’s designed for shorter or taller users, this one has a generous height range between 4’5″ and 6’7″. The maximum user weight is 264 pounds, which is average for this type of bike.
Comfort
Constructed with a high-density sponge cushion, many riders find the seat to be comfortable enough for longer rides. This bike also has a padded backrest to reduce pressure on your lower back. You can adjust the seat to different levels, but the backrest isn’t adjustable.
Assembly
Since the bike arrives partially assembled, it takes most users around 30 minutes to finish the job. All of the necessary tools are included. It’s important to note the instructions for the pedals to make sure they’re properly installed. Otherwise, they could potentially fall off.
Reliability
As long as this bike is properly assembled, it seems to withstand frequent use. It’s covered by a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.
-
10. BCAN Foldable Exercise BikePros:
Cons:
- Device holder can fit larger tablets and won't block the display
- Seven different height adjustment levels
- Eight levels of quiet magnetic resistance
- Seat isn't very comfortable
- Pedals may squeak at higher speeds
- Doesn't come with resistance bands
You can easily set up and ride the BCAN Folding Bike in smaller spaces, including apartments and condos. It only requires .62 feet of floor space, which means you can set it up just about anywhere. Since this bike folds, you can store it in a closet or under your bed to save room. It also has transport wheels, so you can wheel the bike away if you’re expecting company.
Riding Experience
If you’re looking for a quiet exercise bike, the BCAN’s magnetic resistance system is a worthy investment. Despite a few complaints about pedal noise, this bike is smooth and quiet, so you can work out at any time without bothering your neighbors.
There are eight levels of resistance, along with a central dial to add and remove tension. People who are already in good shape might find the resistance too light, as one user comments that the heaviest setting feels like a gentle incline.
Display and Tablet Holder
One of our favorite features of this bike is the fact that you can use your smartphone or tablet without blocking the LCD display. This allows you to check your speed, distance, time, calories and heart rate during rides. An anti-slip surface prevents your device from sliding off during workouts. There’s plenty of room to use larger tablets.
Size and Fit
Outfitted with seven levels of height adjustment, this bike fits most riders between 4’9″ to 6’1″. You can adjust the seat for a more comfortable fit, which means the whole family can get some exercise. This bike supports up to 330 pounds, which makes it a sturdy choice for bigger users.
Comfort
Although the seat on this bike is wide and padded, some riders find it uncomfortable. This issue can be especially noticeable on longer rides. The experts at Cycling Vitality explain that soft saddles with thick padding can increase the pressure you feel between your sit bones, and may even cause chafing along your inner thighs. If the stock seat doesn’t work for you, consider improving it with a bike seat cover.
Assembly
This bike requires some assembly once it arrives. Several users mention that there are instructional videos to make the process easier. On average, it should take around 30 minutes to put your bike together.
Reliability
One of the most common complaints about this bike is that the pedals can make some noise if you’re pedaling too quickly. Otherwise, many users find that it holds up well over time. There is a 1-year warranty for this folding exercise bike.
Find more BCAN Foldable Exercise Bike information and reviews here.
-
11. Slim Cycle Stationary Bike by BulbheadPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable extra-wide seat with padded back
- Can be used in upright and reclined positions
- Eight adjustable resistance levels
- Not very stable on carpets
- Side bars aren't very wide
- Pedals may loosen or fall off
A dual-purpose fitness system allows you to ride in an upright or recumbent position, both of which offer unique benefits. The recumbent position on the Slim Cycle works key muscle groups in your lower body without unnecessary strain, while the upright position helps strengthen your core and leg muscles. Built-in resistance bands provide extra resistance to tone your arms at the same time.
Riding Experience
You can use this bike as a recumbent or stationary bike to work different parts of your body. In the recumbent mode, you can work your glutes, thighs and calves with minimal strain. It also comes with resistance bands to target your arms as you cycle.
Prefer to work out late at night or early in the morning? Magnetic resistance ensures your efforts won’t wake anyone else up. This type of system requires virtually no maintenance over time.
Display and Device Holder
A basic digital display with a small screen gives a readout of basic data. You can view your distance, speed, calories and the number of miles you’ve ridden. There’s a tab on the bottom of the display to hold a smartphone or a smaller tablet. However, your device will block the display.
Size and Fit
The seat on this bike can be adjusted between 26 and 29 inches off the ground. Although there isn’t any specific information about the height range or inseam, several users between 5’1″ and 6’1″ say they can comfortably pedal.
If you need to free up some space, you can fold this bike and move it into a closet or an unused corner. It measures 43″L x 21.5″W x 42″ high when open and 22″L x 21.5″W and 52″H when closed. Although it’s easy to transport when folded, you need to remove a screw to fold up the bike.
Comfort
Constructed with an extra-wide and thick seat, several users say this bike is comfortable, even during longer workouts. Even though you can adjust the seat to match your height, the padded backrest is at a set angle, which can be frustrating for riders at the lower or higher end of the height range.
Assembly
Some components come assembled, but you’ll need to complete the rest of the task yourself. Between the clear instruction booklet and access to online videos, most riders were able to assemble the bike relatively quickly.
Reliability
A potential issue that can affect this bike is pedals making a loud noise or even falling off when cycling. It appears to happen within a few weeks or months of setting up the bike. This bike is covered by a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty in case any issues arise.
Find more Slim Cycle Stationary Bike by Bulbhead information and reviews here.
Which Folding Exercise Bike Is Best?
We highly recommend the Murtisol Folding Exercise Bike, which has a large, padded seat and a cushioned backrest. If you're riding in a recumbent position or need some support getting on and off the bike, the side handles are really nice to have.
It even has a small platform for exercises off the bike. There's not as much room as a home vibration machine, but you can still work your core and lower body.
All folding exercise bikes have small footprints, which makes them ideal for apartments and condos.
The best folding exercise bikes fold up quickly and easily, usually by simply removing a pin. Then, you can carry or wheel the bike into a closet or against the wall to create more space.
Are Folding Exercise Bikes Good for Exercise?
Folding exercise bikes are good for light exercise. Most have 8 resistance levels that range from very light to moderate resistance. Even on bikes with 10+ levels of resistance, avid cyclists or people who are already in good shape often wish there was more tension.
Some bikes, including the Exerpeutic Bluetooth Smart Foldable Bike, come with built-in resistance. You can get stronger arms and legs by working your upper body as you cycle. These bands are usually pretty light, so you might want to upgrade if you're really trying to get in shape.
Your heart rate might not get into the red zone, but you can watch it rise by using a heart monitor. Some bikes have pulse sensors, but we recommend a separate device if you want consistently accurate results.
What Is the Best Folding Exercise Bike for Seniors?
One of the best foldable exercise bikes for seniors is the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike. It weighs just over 30 pounds and can be easily folded and lifted to move it out of the way.
However, the X-frame is on the high side, especially for older people who aren't as flexible. Some shorter riders use a stepping stool for stability and height to easily swing a leg over the bike.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.