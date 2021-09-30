11 Best Folding Exercise Bikes: Compare & Save

With extras such as a phone holder and a twister plate, you can mix up your home workouts with this Murtisol folding bike. It also comes with elastic resistance bands to strengthen your upper body. The bike folds easily to save space and can be stored in a closet or empty corner of your workout room. You can even fold and unfold the twister plate to conserve space.

Riding Experience

You can mix up your workouts and target different parts of your body using the integrated twister plate. Built with push-up handles, it targets different muscle groups than the bike. The twister plate helps strengthen your core and can be used for various exercises.

Although this bike’s eight magnetic resistance levels are standard for this type of home exercise bike, they’re plenty for beginners. You can twist the central knob to the left or right to change the resistance. This bike is smooth and quiet, so you can work out at any time.

Display

The 3.5-inch LCD screen is slightly larger than the LCD displays on other bikes in this price range. You don’t have to toggle through modes to get the information you’re looking for, as the screen simultaneously shows your speed, time, distance, calories and RPM. However, the distance is only recorded in kilometers. Integrated pulse sensors in the handlebars show your heart rate for a more comprehensive overview of your current fitness level.

Fit and Size

If your inseam is between 31 and 36 inches, you should comfortably fit on this bike. However, the crossbar can be a bit high to swing your leg over if you’re on the shorter side. A step stool can give the necessary stability and extra height to comfortably clear the bar.

You can adjust the seat in six ways to find the most appropriate height. The weight limit is 264 pounds.

When folded, this bike measures just 20″L x 23″W x 55″H. You can fold the bike and the twister plate to save space.

Comfort

Although this bike seat is padded, riders are divided over whether it’s comfortable enough on its own. Some cyclists, especially those who ride regularly or for longer distances, prefer to add a cushion or a gel cover.

If you struggle with lower back issues or just want some extra support, this bike’s padded back pad is a nice addition. Not many other bikes in this price range have this feature, which also makes this Murtisol folding bike a safer choice for seniors.

Assembly

As with other bikes in this price range, you’ll need to apply some elbow grease to put your bike together. However, all the tools are included and the instructions are clear enough. On average, it takes users between 30 and 60 minutes to assemble this folding exercise bike.

Reliability

Although this bike doesn’t have any common issues, there are some complaints about an initial knocking sound in the wheel during the initial break-in period. Otherwise, the bike appears to be well-built.