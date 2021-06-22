9 Best Golf Mats for Home Golf Simulators & Practice Nets

The Fiberbuilt Single Sided Studio Mat is compact (4 feet by 7 feet) and is ideal for hitting into any home golf simulator or practice net.

As with all Fiberbuilt golf mats, you won’t experience any club bouncing off the turf, reducing the risk of injury. And you’ll be able to get full swings down and through with your irons so you’ll get better contact and true course feel. It’s also compatible with both doppler style and photometric golf launch monitors, such as the SkyTrak Launch Monitor.

Lightweight with a sturdy rubber base, the mat features proprietary nylon fiber grass, durable enough to get you over 300,000 swings before showing any wear and tear. There are four tee spots on the 4 feet by 1 foot grass panel. The stance mat section measures 4 by 4 feet and the spacer turf is 4 by 2 feet. Fiberbuilt is widely known for making some of the most durable golf mats.

Quick and simple to set up, there is an also an option to add a convenient tray for golf balls for an additional fee.