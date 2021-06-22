9 Best Golf Mats for Home Golf Simulators & Practice Nets

Golf mats these days are made to give you the impression you are in an actual tee box or fairway. With realistic “grass” many are designed to provide instant feedback on whether you’ve made solid contact or hit it fat. Thick hitting surfaces can hold wooden or plastic tees so when you take out your driver you’ll get the true feeling on contact. We’ve come up with a list below of some of the most effective and popular golf mats, which are perfect for home golf simulators or hitting into practice nets. Keep reading to see which is the right one for you.
1. Fiberbuilt 4′ x 7′ Single Sided Studio Golf MatPrice: $949.99Pros:
Cons:
- Turf allows you to down and through with your irons for a true feel with no club bouncing for less risk of injury
- Supports both photometric and doppler style launch monitors
- Durably made of nylon fiber grass and will withstand over 300,000 swings before showing wear and tear
- On the pricey side
- The picture shows a golf ball tray, but the basic model doesn't come with it and you'll have pay a bit extra
- Works best for right-handed players
The Fiberbuilt Single Sided Studio Mat is compact (4 feet by 7 feet) and is ideal for hitting into any home golf simulator or practice net.
As with all Fiberbuilt golf mats, you won’t experience any club bouncing off the turf, reducing the risk of injury. And you’ll be able to get full swings down and through with your irons so you’ll get better contact and true course feel. It’s also compatible with both doppler style and photometric golf launch monitors, such as the SkyTrak Launch Monitor.
Lightweight with a sturdy rubber base, the mat features proprietary nylon fiber grass, durable enough to get you over 300,000 swings before showing any wear and tear. There are four tee spots on the 4 feet by 1 foot grass panel. The stance mat section measures 4 by 4 feet and the spacer turf is 4 by 2 feet. Fiberbuilt is widely known for making some of the most durable golf mats.
Quick and simple to set up, there is an also an option to add a convenient tray for golf balls for an additional fee.
Find more Fiberbuilt 4' x 7' Single Sided Studio Golf Mat information and reviews here.
2. Fiberbuilt 4′ x 9′ Center Hitting Performance Golf MatPrice: $1,199.99Pros:
Cons:
- Allows you to swing down and through with your irons with the turf interaction you'd expect on a real course
- Designed so there your clubs won't "bounce" on the grass, helping to minimize injuries
- Designed to get you over 300,000 swings before showing wear
- It's on the pricey side
- It takes up a bit of space at 9 feet long
- It's on the heavy side at 339 pounds
The highlight of the Fiberbuilt Center-Hitting Performance Golf Mat is that it’s compatible for both right- and left-handed players.
There are two 4 by 4 feet performance turf stance mats and one 4 by 1 foot grass panel with four tee holes (mat measures a total of 4 by 9 feet). The performance turf stance mats are compatible with all golf shoes, while the “tee box” hitting panel is durable enough to withstand over 300,000 swings before showing any wear. There’s also a sturdy non-slip rubber base.
The mat will get you the same feel you’d get on a real course as it allows you to swing down and through with your irons without bouncing them on the turf, which could lead to injury. The hitting panel has four tee locations, so you can also get out the drivers and take your cuts into your home golf simulator or net.
One thing, you’ll have to supply your own rubber tees and golf ball trays, if you prefer to use one of those for convenience of ball retrieval.
Find more Fiberbuilt 4′ x 9′ Center Hitting Performance Golf Mat information and reviews here.
3. Fairway Series Golf MatPrice: $499.99Pros:
Cons:
- Thick nylon fiber construction allows to swing down and through with lifelike turf interaction to prevent injury
- Designed to provide instant feedback so you'll right away you made solid contact or hit it fat
- This mat can use plastic or wooden tees so you get realistic contact and feel
- Might be too compact for some
- Probably isn't very suitable for outdoor use
- You might need to add a golf ball tray so you have more room on the smaller mat
The Fairway Series Golf Mat allows you to use wooden or plastic golf tees, rather than the bulky rubber ones, so you can get true on-course feel contact.
The mat, which measures five by five feet, is two inches thick total. It has a 3/4 inch polyethylene foam base and a 1 1/4 inch hitting turf made of durable nylon fliber. This will help prevent injury when you swing down and through with your irons.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the mat will give instant feedback so you’ll know if you made solid contact or hit it fat. It’s compatible with both photometric and doppler style launch monitors, like the FlightScope Mevo and the Mevo+.
Browse our picks for the top women’s golf clubs, all of which come in complete sets with bags.
Find more Fairway Series Golf Mat information and reviews here.
4. Dura-Pro Deluxe Residential Golf MatPrice: $124.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 percent nylon 3D turf fibers are designed to absorb club shock to help prevent injury
- Indoor/outdoor suitable with all-weather construction including UV protection
- Comes with a golf ball tray, 3 tees, a non-slip base pad, and turf that won't stain your clubs
- Some users said the mat didn't last very long
- Some users said the bottom of the mat didn't provide much stability
- Some users said the mat warped and bubbled too quickly in some spots
When it comes to portable golf mats, the Dura-Pro Deluxe Residential has everything you need, including three-layer construction, all-weather protection, and extras such as a golf ball tray and three tees, one of which you can use a wooden or plastic tee for a real-life feel on contact.
It has a non-slip base pad that can be used on any surface (indoors or outdoors), a urethane stabilizing layer, and high-grade 3D nylon hitting turf that is Is UV protected. Ideal for all clubs, the turf is designed to absorb club shock to minimize injuries. It also won’t stain your golf clubs.
There are two tee positions, one on each side of the mat, so it’s suitable for both right- and left-handed players. The mat is available in four sizes — 3 by 4 feet, 3 by 5 feet, 4 by 5 feet, and 5 by 5 feet.
The tray will arrive separately, so you’ll have time to pick up some refurbished practice golf balls.
Find more Dura-Pro Deluxe Residential Golf Mat information and reviews here.
6. Gorilla Perfect Reaction Golf MatsPrice: $397.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-layer, durable mat is ideal for all surfaces, including outdoors and for home golf simulators
- Gives instant feedback to know whether you hit the ball squarely or fat as it reacts like real grass
- You can use real wood/plastic tees in multiple positions or use for irons and wedges
- Depending on the size, it could be pricey
- Some users felt it took some time for the mat to get completely flat
- Some users felt the golf ball tray wasn't very effective
If you’ve got the space for commercial-grade golf mats, the Gorilla Perfect Reaction Hitting Turf is available in a generous 5 by 10 feet, ideal for home golf simulators and outdoor use for nets.
These mats are designed to let you swing down and through with no shock or bounce so you get real-course feel on all swings whether using drivers off a wooden or plastic tee or with your irons and wedges right off the mat.
The base is a 5/8-inch thick waterproof, non-slip pad that will provide stability on all surfaces. The second urethane stabilizing layer is thermally fused to the base and hitting surface, which features nylon spring tech fibers that are UV protected. The mat has a total thickness of 1 3/4 inches.
If you can’t make it out to the range, practice anytime you want with one of our picks for the best indoor putting greens and be ready the next time you hit the course.
Find more Gorilla Perfect Reaction Golf Mats information and reviews here.
7. Real Feel Country Club Elite Golf MatPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Let's you hit down on the golf ball for a true feel and realistic practice
- Helps reduce risk of injury because of the Long Fiber System
- Grass fibers are packed very tightly it can hold a wooden or plastic tee for a natural experience
- A bit on the pricey side
- Doesn't come with a golf ball tray
- There are no holes for rubber tees, but it's designed to hold a wooden or plastic tee
A favorite among PGA Tour teachers and coaches, the Real Feel Country Club Elite Golf Mat garners praise for its realistic feedback and durability.
Designed to allow you to swing down and through the ball with realistic results and feedback — including divot action — thanks to the Long Dense Fiber System, which is so tightly packed it can hold a real wooden or plastic tee. It’ll be like you’re on an actual course as you’ll know exactly how well you’ve hit your shot — or not. These fibers are bonded to 5/8-inch thick polyethylene foam using an innovative urethane stabilizing layer.
Real Feel Golf Mats are available in a variety of sizes, though this particular model measures 5 by 5 feet.
If you don’t have a golf simulator, check out the Rukket Haack Golf Practice Net, which measures 10 feet wide by 7 feet high by 3 feet deep and can be used indoors and outdoors with all clubs.
Find more Real Feel Country Club Elite Golf Mat information and reviews here.
8. All Turf Mats Emerald Par Golf MatPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thicker backing helps absorb club shock and helps prevent injury
- 1/2 inch nylon turf helps simulate realistic conditions on a golf course
- Non-slip bottom ensures stability on all surfaces, both indoor and outdoor
- Might not be as durable as other mats on the list
- It doesn't hold a real wood or plastic tee, but it does come with a rubber tee
- Some users said it bubbled and had difficulty staying flat
If you’re looking for value, the Emerald Par Golf Mat from All Turf Mats comes at a good price and gives the feel of a realistic tee box.
It measures 3 feet by 5 feet and the top surface is made up of a 1/2 inch of nylon turf. Thanks to the 5mm commercial grade foam backing, the mat has great grip and won’t slip or move on any surface — indoors or outdoors.
The mat includes one rubber tee, which can be moved to four different spots. So it’s conducive for both left- and right-handed golfers. Ideal for home use to hit into a net, the mat weighs a little over 10 pounds. It’s compatible with all clubs, including drivers, woods, hybrids, irons, and wedges.
Browse a wider selection of the must-have golf accessories, including tees, towels, headcovers, training aids, and more.
Find more All Turf Mats Emerald Par Golf Mat information and reviews here.
9. Callaway FT Launch Zone Hitting MatPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented tee holder will support any tee (wooden or plastic) for a realistic feel
- Provides excellent feedback on all clubs from drivers to wedges
- Lightweight and small enough for easy transport and storing
- Some players like to stand on the mat when hitting; you can't with this one
- Largest size measures just 1 foot by 2 feet, so if you're into bigger mats, then this isn't for you
- Some users felt the mat had a bad odor for a few weeks
Golf mats come in all shapes and sizes and if you’re someone who is tight on storage space or doesn’t want something so bulky, the Callaway FT Launch Zone could be what you need. It’s available in two sizes — 1 foot by 2 feet or 8 by 16 inches.
It has the feel and surface similar to what you’d find in a tee box or fairway. And speaking of the tee box, the FT Launch Zone has a patented tee holder, which is universal and can fit any size tee, wooden or plastic. Using your personal tee over a rubber one, which is often the case with practice mats, you’ll get a real, on-course feel.
Despite it’s smaller size, the mat is bottom-heavy and has solid grip underneath to prevent sliding and moving. The rubber backing on the upper portion also helps absorb shock on contact to protect your club on miss-hits. The mat can be used on most surfaces and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.
Are you a fan of Callaway? Then take a look at our picks for the top Callaway drivers available today.
Find more Callaway FT Launch Zone Hitting Mat information and reviews here.
What is the Best Golf Mat for SkyTrak Home Simulators?
SkyTrak Golf Simulators are some of the most popular models on the market and, in particular, their SIG10 version is their best-seller.
You have your choice of mats when purchasing the SIG10 -- Fiberbuilt Single-Sided Studio (4 by 7 feet), Fiberbuilt Center Hitting Performance (4 by 9 feet), and the Fairway Series (5 by 5 feet).
All are high performance and each has their own unique features. But the Fiberbuilt Single Sided Studio Golf Mat appears to be their most popular as it combines durability, playability, and functionality.
It's got plenty of stance space (4 feet by 4 feet), a realistic grass panel that measures a foot wide, and a spacer space that's two feet wide and can easily hold a golf ball tray.
This mat allows you to swing down and through with your irons with no club bouncing, limiting injuries. It's also durable as you'll get 300,000 swings before it shows any wear and tear.
If you prefer your tee set-up in the middle of the box, then the Fairbuilt Center Hitting Performance Mat is the one for you. This mat is 9 feet long and has the tee hole in the middle, and it's perfect for both right- and left-handed players to practice.
If you're on a budget, the Fairway Series Golf Mat is probably your best choice.
