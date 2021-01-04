11 Best GPS Bike Computers: Compare & Save

Stay focused on your ride instead of trying to read the screen, as the Wahoo ROAM has a crisp and colorful 2.7-inch Gorilla Glass display. Not only can you clearly see the necessary details for your ride, including turn-by-turn directions or your speed, this cycling GPS also has an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the screen’s LED and backlights based on current conditions. The sensor works outdoors and inside, so you won’t have to worry about not being able to see the screen when you switch from one setting to the next.

GPS integration provides you with user-friendly maps that you can easily navigate even if you’re venturing into uncharted territory. If you need some guidance, the ROAM automatically generates turn-by-turn prompts for all routes, including those imported from Strava and Ride With GPS. This cycling GPS is also Bluetooth-enabled and automatically sends your cycling routes to your phone. You can easily retrace your route with the push of a button and save your favorite rides for next time. If you need to get back to your starting point but can’t bear the thought of retracing your route, the computer’s on-device navigation technology finds you the shortest way back and provides turn-by-turn directions.

A live tracking portal lets you text or email a link via the app, so your friends and family can track your ride in real-time. You can customize the screen to best suit your ride, whether you want a sweeping view of your performance metrics, real-time ascent tracking or a full-screen map view. Another option is to fully customize the screens via the Wahoo app. You can press the three buttons on the top of the computer to toggle through the metrics and zoom in and out of data fields.

If you’re hunting for a PR or simply want to stay on track with your training, customizable LED indicators let you know if you’re keeping pace with your performance metrics. If you’re using the cycling GPS with a bike trainer, it’s compatible with Wahoo’s KICKR, KICKR CORE and KICKR SNAP trainers. ANT+ FE-C control lets you use the ROAM with smart trainers from other brands. The ROAM is fully integrated with popular apps such as Strava, Komoot, Ride With GPS, Best Bike Split and Relive.

Depending on your usage you can expect a battery life of roughly 17 hours per charge. When the battery is low, simply remove the GPS bike computer and recharge it with a USB cable. The ROAM pairs with Android and iOS phones and has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you don’t have to worry about rides in the rain. Its convenient out-front stem mount makes the ROAM equally suited for road riding and mountain biking.

If you’re looking for similar functionality but don’t need a color screen, check out the more affordable Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt GPS Bike Computer.