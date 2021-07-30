11 Best Gymnastics Beams for Home Use

In a competition setting, gymnasts have 90 seconds to complete a beam routine full of jumps, handsprings and other acrobatic movements. Most high-level gymnasts spend years consistently practicing and building up skills to reach this point. Whether your young gymnast aspires to be a competitive athlete or just wants to stay in shape during the off-season, here are the best balance beams for home use.
1. Tumbl Trak Brianna Balance BeamPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be connected to another beam for an extended work surface
- Easy to disassemble for storage
- Solid wood core is supportive for beginners
Constructed by industry experts who’ve been in the business for over 30 years, the Tumbl Trak Brianna beam features high-quality components and craftsmanship. It’s ideal for beginner and intermediate athletes, which is why we think the Brianna beam is one of the best gymnastics beams for home practice.This floor beam looks adorable with stylish studded bases. A hook and loop Velcro closure adds stability. Even beginners will feel safe learning jumps and walkovers on the solid wood core.Young gymnasts can better understand how a competition beam feels with the synthetic suede surface. It looks and feels like traditional suede but costs less.This low beam stands 7 inches high. It isn’t height-adjustable, but it can be extended as gymnasts progress. Instead of the standard 8-foot length, you can attach a second balance beam with the Velcro end. That increases the length to 16 feet – just like a full-size competition beam.It’s possible to place tumbling mats under the beam to cushion falls. You can also purchase the Tumbl Trak Brianna Balance Beam and Tumbling Mat Combo. This combo is more cost-effective than purchasing each item separately.Gymnasts who are learning higher-level skills may prefer the Laser Beam Lite, which has a wider base and guidelines. Number and line markings keep bodies aligned and let athletes know when they’re out of bounds.
- Not height-adjustable
- Suede only comes in one color
- Slightly less than four inches wide
Find more Tumbl Trak Brianna Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
2. Milliard Adjustable Balance BeamPrice: $148.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily adjusts between several height settings
- Non-slip feet offer stability on hardwood floors
- Incremental adjustments as gymnasts expand their skills
Once gymnasts master the fundamental skills, they can level up on the Milliard Adjustable Balance Beam. Constructed with many height settings, the apparatus adjusts between 18 to 24 inches on high mode. It sits 7 inches high on low mode.Many beginner beams offer a faux suede surface, but this product has traditional suede for a competition-like feel. A sturdy wood core helps young athletes build confidence as they learn to twist, flip and leap. Steel support beams keep the apparatus steady on hard floors. If nerves are still an issue, a crash landing pad can help.Gymnastics coach Karen Goeller shares that learning to keep the body square is essential for staying on the beam. This apparatus measures 8 feet long. Young athletes can comfortably practice walking and dancing on the beam before testing out more advanced skills.A pop-and-click system lets you adjust heights. You’ll need a hex key to switch between low and high modes, which prevents accidents among younger children.
- Only comes in one color
- Doesn't have transport wheels
- May wobble a bit on the highest setting
Find more Milliard Adjustable Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
3. PreGymnastic Folding Balance BeamPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Competition-style oval shape is easier to grip
- Comfortable synthetic suede surface keeps feet from slipping
- Anti-skid base for stability on hardwood floors
Transitioning skills from floor to beam isn’t as intimidating with this sturdy PreGymnastic floor balance beam. Heavy-grade material supports young gymnasts as they master the basics and progress to higher-level moves. Synthetic suede keeps feet firmly in place.This beam measures 8 feet long and 4 inches wide. It’s the same width as a competition beam. You can add a second beam to create a longer 16-foot surface as needed. A tumbling mat can help gymnasts perfect floor-based skills before attempting them on the beam.Instead of the traditional square shape found on most gymnastics beams for home use, this apparatus features a competition-style oval shape. It offers a more realistic competition feel and improved grip over square and hexagon shapes.Dense EVA foam won’t sink or lose its shape with frequent use. It also protects against ankle injuries and can support up to 150 pounds.An anti-slip base holds this home balance beam in place on hard floors. You can fold it when the workout’s over and use the carrying bag for storage.
- Cover is slightly loose
- Surface attracts hair and dust
- May slide on carpets
Find more PreGymnastic Folding Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
4. The Beam Store Suede Balance BeamPrice: $144.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide 12-inch supports minimize wobbling
- Has a 250-pound weight limit
- Covered by a full warranty
The Beam Store Suede Balance Beam is popular among beginner and recreational gymnasts. It offers competition-style features without costing as much as some of the other best gymnastics beams for home fitness. Wide 12-inch supports prevent wobbling as athletes hone their skills.There’s plenty of room for jumps, back handsprings and dance elements on this home balance beam, which stands 7 inches high and 8 feet long. The 4-inch surface is the same width as a competition beam, so young athletes can grow comfortable working on a compact apparatus.Competition-grade padding cushions the joints yet feels hard enough for stability. Rounded sides provide a higher-level appearance and grip. Heavy-duty synthetic suede looks and feels like traditional suede yet costs much less. It’s easy to clean for long-lasting performance.The Beam Store started in 2002 and features low-cost home gymnastics training equipment. Every product is produced in the U.S. and comes with a full warranty for peace of mind.
- Suede material is synthetic
- Not height-adjustable
- Quite heavy for moving around
Find more The Beam Store Suede Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
5. JC-ATHLETIC Adjustable Balance BeamPrice: $124.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy enough for handsprings, walkovers and more
- Can be used for conditioning drills
- Secure dual-bolt lock system
Budding gymnasts can grow into this JC-ATHLETIC beam, which adjusts from 7 to 23 inches. Measuring 8 feet long and 4 inches wide, this competition-grade beam suits gymnasts up to a level 7.Even Simone Biles, the most decorated U.S. women’s gymnast in history, learned fundamental skills such as walkovers, back handsprings and cartwheels on the beam before attempting more challenging ones. Young gymnasts can follow in the footsteps of their heroes by perfecting various moves on this beam. A sturdy wood core boosts confidence.A suede-like cover feels like an actual competition beam and won’t lose its cushioning over time. There’s plenty of grip for practicing back handsprings, jumps, donkey kicks and more. You can slide an equipment mat underneath for extra protection.
- May wobble on the highest setting
- Screw holes don't always align
- Falls short of the 24-inch adjustment on some other beams
Find more JC-ATHLETICS Adjustable Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
6. FC FUNCHEER Folding BeamPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds in half for storage
- Light enough for kids to carry
- Faux suede cover is easy to clean
Once your gymnast has mastered their floor skills, the FC FUNCHEER folding beam is a safe and supportive alternative to a high beam. It’s low to the ground for safety, yet spans 8 feet long to accommodate cartwheels, walkovers and handsprings. An anti-slip bottom keeps this piece of gymnastics equipment steady on hardwood floors.The fact that this beam folds might make it seem less durable, but it’s held together by a long-lasting stainless steel hinge. An integrated handle makes it easy to carry, even for younger kids. A carrying bag is included.A comfortable faux suede surface softens hard landings during cartwheels, handsprings and leaps. It’s easy to clean when practice is over.
- Surface tends to attract lint
- Can slide around on carpets
- Screw on the connecting pieces can loosen over time
Find more FC FUNCHEER Folding Beam information and reviews here.
-
7. Marfula Adjustable Balance BeamPros:
Cons:
- Beam legs have square pipes and rubber feet for stability
- Triple-layer construction for maximum cushioning
- Transport wheels for easy portability
A combination of wood, foam and high-density EVA makes the Marfula adjustable beam popular among beginners. It adjusts to four height levels and is suitable for kids of all ages.There’s plenty of room to grow into this piece of gymnastics equipment, which adjusts between 17 and 23 inches. It’s 8 feet long for beginner exercises such as walkovers, leaps and handsprings.According to Technique Tumbling & Cheer Prep, the key to learning a new skill is consistency and lots of practice. Young gymnasts can work on skills they’ve learned in class or keep the momentum going during the off-season on this stable beam. The 4-inch surface gives athletes a realistic feel for a competition beam. Soft foam eases impacts on kids’ joints.Redesigned with square pipes and rubber feet, the beam legs are more stable than on previous versions. Transport wheels make it easier to move the apparatus, although it doesn’t fold for storage.
- Some colors don't include wheels
- Can't be connected to another beam
- Surface is imitation suede
Find more Marfula Adjustable Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
8. 86 York Adjustable Balance BeamPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Recommended for gymnasts ages 6 through 15
- Suede surface offers a competition-like feel
- Sturdy enough for walkovers, handsprings, mounts and dismounts
Gymnasts can start at ground level and increase the height of this 86 York adjustable balance beam when they’re ready. After mastering the basics, this beam is adjustable from 17 to 23 inches.Watching your little one learn a new skill can be nerve-wracking, but this beam has sturdy non-slip feet. Rubber padding keeps the apparatus from slipping during walkovers, leaps and handsprings. Measuring 8 feet long and 4 inches wide, it’s sized for beginner and intermediate users.Practicing skills on a tumbling mat can help gymnasts feel more confident on the beam. Experts also suggest using chalk to prevent sweaty hands and feet from sliding off. This beam has a wood core for stability and a suede surface for a competition-like feel. It’s recommended for athletes ages 6 through 15 and can withstand up to 130 pounds.
- Not the most stable on the highest setting
- Heavy to move around
- Can be tough to store
Find more 86 York Adjustable Balance Beam information and reviews here.
-
9. Matladin Foldable Floor BeamPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be connected to another beam
- Suede-like surface feels similar to competition beams
- Reinforced foam strip minimizes painful ankle rolls
The Matladin beam sits low to the ground and is ideal for building confidence before progressing to a high beam. It only weighs five pounds and is easy for kids and teens to carry to practice. A carrying bag is included.This beginner-friendly beam is made with foam to handle cartwheels, walkovers and other moves. The EVA foam cushions feet and hands during handstands, aerials, jumps and turns. It’s also rigid enough to avoid painful ankle rolls. A suede-like reinforced layer on top feels like a competition beam. Tear-resistant double-stitching withstands frequent use.Although it stretches 8 feet long, this starter beam folds in half for easy storage. You can attach another beam to create a 16-foot workspace.
- Beam material can stick to the carrying case
- Doesn't have a non-slip bottom
- Surface attracts lint, hair and dust
Find more Matladin Foldable Floor Beam information and reviews here.
-
10. Airex Balance BeamPros:
Cons:
- Dual-sided beam for stability and balance training
- Recommended for gymnastics, yoga and Pilates
- Tear-resistant material withstands frequent use
The multi-purpose Airex Balance Pad functions as a balance beam and can be used for stability training, physical therapy, core training and more. Supportive cushioning creates a stable surface for all ages, from toddlers to adults.Unlike suede and faux suede beams, this one has closed-cell foam to repel moisture. Not only does it keep sweaty feet from slipping, it’s durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. Whether it’s been out in the rain or you’re rinsing it off, you just need to shake off excess water and let the beam air dry.The tear-resistant material withstands frequent, heavy use. It also won’t sag or lose its shape over time.This dual-sided product features a wider base for stability and a thinner side to practice balance and coordination. It’s suitable for gymnastics, yoga and even your favorite Pilates movements. You can even use it as a bathroom or kitchen pad for standing or kneeling.
- Only one side is non-slip
- Memory foam prone to indentations
- Several feet shorter than most beams
-
11. Titan Fitness Jr. Gymnastics Balance BeamPrice: $179.97Pros:
Cons:
- EPE foam top cushions landings
- Same width as a competition beam
- Quick pins for fast height adjustments
Gymnasts can safely practice jumps and other movements on the Jr. Gymnastics Balance Beam. It’s not as tall or long as a traditional competition beam, but the 4-inch suede surface feels like the real deal. This beam measures 8 feet long.With four adjustable height settings from 18 to 24 inches, there’s plenty of room to grow into the beam as gymnasts progress. Quick pins make it easy to alternate between various heights.From handsprings to walkovers to leaps, the heavy-duty steel base withstands demanding training sessions. It has a solid pine wood core and an EPE foam top to cushion landings.
- Only comes in one color
- Doesn't fold
- Relatively heavy for storage and transport
Find more Titan Fitness Jr. Gymnastics Balance Beam information and reviews here.
Which Is the Best Adjustable Balance Beam for Home Use?
One of our favorite height-adjustable balance beams for home use is this Milliard balance beam. It can be used in low and high modes and adjusts in increments from 18 to 24 inches. A suede outer layer prevents feet from sliding.
Another popular option is the Marfula Adjustable Balance Beam. It adjusts between 17 and 23 inches as gymnasts continue to learn new skills and improve. Small kids can use the low beam while more advanced kids can use the higher settings.
This beam even comes with wheels for portability, which is a relatively rare feature, even on the best gymnastics beams for home workouts.
What Is the Best Balance Beam for Toddlers?
The Airex Balance Beam is a popular beam for toddlers. It's slightly shorter than most beginner beams and has a very soft surface that won't hurt during slips and falls. A wide, stable base instills confidence when learning new skills.
This dual-sided toddler balance beam can be flipped over to its thinner side to work on coordination and balance. Plus, its closed-cell foam surface, also found on these best mats for hot yoga, repels moisture for safety.
Just as toddlers often use a balance bike to learn how to properly balance and control their movements, certain home balance beams are better for toddlers. These products are low to the ground and have a squishy surface that won't sting during a fall.
Which Is the Best Beginner Balance Beam?
Learning new skills on a narrow 4-inch beam can be intimidating, which is why the PreGymnastic Folding Balance Beam stands out as one of the best beginner balance beams for young athletes.
Little feet won't slip and slide on the synthetic suede surface. You don't need to worry about immediately replacing it as your child improves, as this apparatus supports up to 150 pounds.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.